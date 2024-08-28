Give Your Egg Sandwich A Salty Kick With This Iconic Canned Ingredient

The most basic way to eat a Spam-and-egg sandwich is to place fried spam and eggs your way on your favorite bread. Slather it with mayo, mustard, or hot sauce, then add some cheese and you're out the door. But there are loads of options for delicious Spam breakfast sandwiches.

Stick with traditional ham Spam or make it a bit healthier by opting for turkey, lite, or low-sodium options. Or maybe you'd like to use one of their many flavor varieties; there are maple, Korean barbecue, bacon, hickory smoked, hot and spicy, jalapeño, teriyaki, and tocino seasoning (a sweet and meaty Filipino flavor). Additionally, you can add a different flavor or texture by opting for different breads, such as ciabatta, sourdough, or pretzel rolls. Or make yours with leftover homemade garlic bread.

And while there's nothing like a fried Spam-and-egg sandwich with über-melty Kraft American deli deluxe slices (not sponsored), aged cheddar, gorgonzola, and smoked gouda are also delectable options.

From there, it's anything you like on your breakfast sandwich. Add veggies like avocado, heirloom tomatoes, or grilled onions. Amp up the flavor with gourmet mustard, chipotle mayo, or schug, then sprinkle on some herbs, salt, and cracked pepper.