Give Your Egg Sandwich A Salty Kick With This Iconic Canned Ingredient
Serious question: How do you take your egg sandwich? There's a better-than-average chance anyone who actually took the time to mentally answer that question listed bacon, ham, or sausage among the ingredients. And those are solid choices. There's nothing like a punch of salty umami to amp up the flavor profile of this breakfast-brunch staple. But if you've been sleeping on Spam, it's time to rectify that, stat. The canned staple can sit in your pantry for ages, meaning it's always there when you need it.
And a thick slab of crispy-fried Spam has just the right amount of grease to make your sandwich temptingly luscious without the thick coating of grease you have to wipe off your face after eating a breakfast sandwich topped with sausage or bacon. And unlike most other breakfast meats, it's got a texture you can literally sink your teeth into. It's the ideal way to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level.
Elevate your egg sandwich with Spam
The most basic way to eat a Spam-and-egg sandwich is to place fried spam and eggs your way on your favorite bread. Slather it with mayo, mustard, or hot sauce, then add some cheese and you're out the door. But there are loads of options for delicious Spam breakfast sandwiches.
Stick with traditional ham Spam or make it a bit healthier by opting for turkey, lite, or low-sodium options. Or maybe you'd like to use one of their many flavor varieties; there are maple, Korean barbecue, bacon, hickory smoked, hot and spicy, jalapeño, teriyaki, and tocino seasoning (a sweet and meaty Filipino flavor). Additionally, you can add a different flavor or texture by opting for different breads, such as ciabatta, sourdough, or pretzel rolls. Or make yours with leftover homemade garlic bread.
And while there's nothing like a fried Spam-and-egg sandwich with über-melty Kraft American deli deluxe slices (not sponsored), aged cheddar, gorgonzola, and smoked gouda are also delectable options.
From there, it's anything you like on your breakfast sandwich. Add veggies like avocado, heirloom tomatoes, or grilled onions. Amp up the flavor with gourmet mustard, chipotle mayo, or schug, then sprinkle on some herbs, salt, and cracked pepper.
How to prepare and serve Spam in your sandwich
If you're going to make a Spam breakfast sandwich, you want to taste the Spam. It's what brings the whole thing together. So you want to slice it pretty thick. Place the Spam right-side-up on your cutting board (just like it came out of the can) and cut it lengthwise into four pieces. Then cook it. Spam is usually best on a sandwich if it's pan-fried until crisp. The heat brings out the umami and gives it texture, which can be lacking in a classic breakfast sandwich.
The sandwich comes together better if you also pan-toast the bread. Using a toaster can make the bread too crisp, which can make the filling come out of your sandwich as you eat it. And using untoasted bread just makes your sandwich kind of squishy. To pan-toast it, slather it with a little butter or mayo and pop it fat-side-down in the same pan as your Spam.
And while it may not be ideal for breakfast on the go, try it at least once with a perfectly cooked over-easy egg. The combo of the creamy yolk and savory Spam is a 5-star experience regardless of your other ingredient choices.