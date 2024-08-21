The Added Bonus Of Cooking Bacon In A Cast Iron Pan

If someone's cooking bacon, you'll know. As the smell of smokey meat wafts through the air, your nose perks up, inhaling deeply to catch more of that unmistakable aroma. The sound of sizzling fat plays like music to the ears and your mouth instinctively salivates. All your senses draw you closer to the kitchen, evoking a sudden hunger. And as you reach the pan to peek inside, you have to ensure that whoever's cooking threw in an extra slice for you — but not only that. You should also make sure they're cooking in a cast iron skillet.

Thanks to its grease, bacon won't stick to the bottom of a cast iron skillet. The slices turn out just as they should: tender fat encased in a crisp exterior. Cast iron also means less cleanup, which is always welcome in the kitchen. However, there's yet another benefit you may not have considered.

When you cook bacon in a cast iron pan, it's the gift that keeps on giving. This is because the dish itself seasons the pan — but when we say "season," we don't mean adding herbs and spices. These pans are porous, and seasoning is the process of filling in the nooks and crannies with oil to create a protective coating. What better way, then, to season the pan than with mouthwatering bacon? It benefits both you and your cast iron cookware. Here's how to use and clean your cast iron skillet properly when making bacon.