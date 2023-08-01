The Best Oil For Seasoning A Cast Iron Skillet

When cooking with a cast-iron skillet, you can tell pretty quickly whether it's well-seasoned or not. It'll either be as slick as a nonstick pan, or anything you put on it will get stuck no matter how much oil you coat it with beforehand. For cast iron to perform at its best, seasoning it is crucial, especially because the finish can get worn down due to regular use. Fortunately, seasoning a cast-iron skillet isn't a complicated task. Any cooking oil will technically be able to season cast iron, but avocado oil creates the most durable finish.

The process involves coating the pan with a layer of oil, then heat-treating it in the oven for about an hour. Depending on how patchy or unseasoned the surface starts off as, you'll have to repeat these steps as necessary.

Though you might assume that the results are influenced primarily by how many times you oil, bake, and repeat, the truth is that the type of oil you use plays more of a role in the outcome.