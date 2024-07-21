The Step You're Forgetting When Seasoning Your Cast Iron

When the culinary gods decided humans could use a palate upgrade, they whispered the secret of cast iron cookware into our dreams. This version of the origin story may or may not be true, and while we don't really know who invented it, cast iron has been around for centuries, dating back to China's Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-220 A.D.). Cast iron's enduring popularity doesn't come as a surprise — it's built to last and can be used on any surface. Much like us, cast iron cookware ages well with proper care and becomes more seasoned with time and use. Our seasoning might not give us extra years, but it's the secret to making cast iron last for a long time.

Seasoning cast iron cookware isn't about sprinkling it with spices — it's the process of building a natural, non-stick surface by repeatedly oiling and heating it, which triggers a chemical reaction called polymerization. Seasoning cast iron cookware is important, but even the most devoted users sometimes miss a crucial step: seasoning the outside as well.

Unlike non-stick cookware, cast iron's textured surface allows oils to stick and form a smooth, non-stick surface that acts as a shield against rust and makes cookware more resilient to wear and tear. This is why it's important to season cast iron thoroughly. Not seasoning the outside of cast iron cookware is like forgetting to slather sunscreen on your back at the beach — it might not seem important until you end up with a sunburn, or in this case, rust.