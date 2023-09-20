The Warm, Aromatic Ingredient You Won't Regret Adding To Your Lasagna

Who doesn't love a plate full of noodles covered in meat, tomato sauce, and melted cheese? Lasagna is one of those hearty, traditional dishes that can be made in a variety of ways, yet still serve as a beloved family meal. Whether you're making easy turkey lasagna or a pan full of the traditional mainstay, all lasagna recipes call for a similar list of essential ingredients. Even though your family probably has its own special blend of go-to seasonings for this signature dish, there is one spice you might want to add to your usual repertoire.

Next to the sizable portions of onion, celery, and carrot you typically add to your traditional sauce, you may want to add a bit of cinnamon to the standard mix of ingredients in order to give your lasagna a certain level of complexity. Surprisingly, when cinnamon is added to a tomato-based dish, this warming spice works to soften the extra tang in your tomato sauce while also adding a much-welcomed savory essence. Cinnamon can also give your lasagna an extra hint of sweetness because its savory undertones work to unveil the sweet and delicate taste of stewed tomatoes. Now that you know the wonders of adding a bit of cinnamon to your next pan of lasagna, what is the best way to incorporate this popular warming spice?