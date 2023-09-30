How To Air Fry Costco's Fan Favorite Kirkland Frozen Lasagna

Costco's signature frozen lasagna is a steal for any frozen dinner fans: two 3-pound bricks of hearty, meaty lasagna for only around $13.99 (though prices can and do vary by store). The lasagna, made with all-natural ingredients and stuffed with either beef or a mix of beef and sausage, can be easily heated up in either a conventional oven or in the microwave depending on how much time you have and how you like your baked pasta prepared.

There's another way to heat up this tasty frozen dish if you have an air fryer; Costco lasagna toasts up wonderfully, particularly if you have an oven-style air fryer with enough space to fit the lasagna tray. Simply preheat the air fryer, poke a few holes in the plastic seal on top of the lasagna, and bake the entire tray for about 30 minutes (give or take a few minutes, depending on the strength of your appliance). If you want some crispy, bubbly cheese on top, you can remove the film, increase the temperature, and bake it for another 10 minutes until everything's golden and ready to eat.