Fry Your Leftover Pieces Of Lasagna To Reinvent The Classic Dish

When it comes to leftover homemade lasagna, you'll most likely be pulling it out of the fridge the next day for frying. And in fact, some chefs who have fried lasagna on their menus will leave their classic lasagna to chill overnight. At home, you can cut your chilled lasagna into conveniently sized pieces so they are easier to fry individually. You could start by cutting them into 12 equal-sized pieces, and then further into four triangles, so you will be left with 48 pieces. If you feel that your lasagna pieces are too small to fry, you can also place them one on top of the other to make them longer and wider. The different sections will meld together during the frying process.

Then pop these layers into a skillet with very hot oil to deep fry them. The oil should have reached 350 degrees Fahrenheit by the time these layers are put in it. In the frying process, the cheese contained in your lasagna will solidify and lend a crispy and tasty texture to the outer coating of your lasagna. Once it's ready, you could serve them as larger pieces or cut them up into smaller ones and serve them on skewers as a delicious appetizer.