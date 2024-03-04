Fry Your Leftover Pieces Of Lasagna To Reinvent The Classic Dish
Of the many comfort dishes that are a staple in home menus, the delicious Italian dish known as lasagna is definitely high on the list. After all, nothing beats the homey delights of classic lasagna, which is the perfect combination of many layers of noodles, meat, and cheese. Making lasagna at home can also be quite rewarding — you could even tune in to these celebrity chef tips for making lasagna. But a problem that you may encounter while making it at home is dealing with the leftovers. Don't worry, there is an easy solution to address this issue — just fry it and you can enjoy an entirely new delicious meal.
Unlike a number of other dishes, lasagna's consistency means it doesn't taste quite as good once it has been sitting overnight. However, when lasagna is fried, its consistency and texture changes to being crispy on the edges and soft and gooey on the inside. It's a win-win situation.
Tips to keep in mind while frying your homemade lasagna
When it comes to leftover homemade lasagna, you'll most likely be pulling it out of the fridge the next day for frying. And in fact, some chefs who have fried lasagna on their menus will leave their classic lasagna to chill overnight. At home, you can cut your chilled lasagna into conveniently sized pieces so they are easier to fry individually. You could start by cutting them into 12 equal-sized pieces, and then further into four triangles, so you will be left with 48 pieces. If you feel that your lasagna pieces are too small to fry, you can also place them one on top of the other to make them longer and wider. The different sections will meld together during the frying process.
Then pop these layers into a skillet with very hot oil to deep fry them. The oil should have reached 350 degrees Fahrenheit by the time these layers are put in it. In the frying process, the cheese contained in your lasagna will solidify and lend a crispy and tasty texture to the outer coating of your lasagna. Once it's ready, you could serve them as larger pieces or cut them up into smaller ones and serve them on skewers as a delicious appetizer.
Tips to keep in mind while frying pre-frozen lasagna
This trick is indeed a handy way to deal with leftover lasagna that you have made at home and don't want to waste. However, if you are just craving a tasty fried lasagna from the comfort of your home, you can also make it without leaving the lasagna out overnight. This could be made from store-bought frozen lasagna or you could make the lasagna and just freeze it for a minimum of one hour.
The idea behind freezing it is so that the breadcrumbs, which you will apply before frying, adhere to the pieces better. Frozen lasagna from a store can be tricky to cut into pieces while still frozen, so you may want to let it thaw a bit first. Then cut and roll the pieces in eggs, flour, and breadcrumbs — but be sure to do so while they are still frozen. Once the breading is done, you're ready to fry the pieces in very hot oil. The oil should be six inches deep and heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then you can serve your fried pieces with alfredo or marinara sauce. Other tasty additions would be grated parmesan cheese and even a sprinkle of parsley.