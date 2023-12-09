Make Sure You Have The Right Type Of Knife For Scoring Meat

What's more satisfying than devouring a juicy piece of crackling? As your teeth sink in, the crispy skin gives way to an abundance of richly succulent and salty flavor. Scoring meat is essential to achieving a crisp, fatty rind that hits all the right spots, but it's also beneficial for intensifying the marinating process and keeping the meat in shape. For whatever reason you intend to score meat, it is paramount that a sharp knife is used.

Regardless of the cut of meat, a sharp, clean, and smooth knife is vital. Scoring means making thin, uniform slits across the surface of the meat. The process is one of care, and ensuring your knife is sharp is a part of the art. Sharp knives grip the surface of the meat, compared to dull blades, which are considered a hazard as they are more likely to slip.

You can score meat on both sides if needed. These scores should be parallel slits, measuring approximately ½ an inch deep at diagonals along the flesh. You can then turn the meat and repeat similarly spaced cuts to produce a cross-hatch pattern. Equal precision will create even crackling, uniform cooking, and the best marination. While you may have a variety of sharp knives at your disposal, an agile blade is essential.