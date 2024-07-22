For The Crispiest Fried Chicken, Use This Flour And Thank Us Later

Ah, the inescapable allure of the perfect fried chicken. We yearn for it, try one too many recipes to recreate it at home, and yet, things don't always turn out the way we hope. Luckily, that coveted crunchy texture isn't that difficult to attain. The key to the crispiest fried chicken often lies in the batter, and sometimes, you have to replace the basics with something new.

While there are many different types of flour to choose from, rice flour in particular deserves your undivided attention. First things first, rice flour is exactly what you think it is — a fine powder made of milled rice grains. Finely ground rice flour is light and has a smooth texture like cornstarch. A pantry staple in Asia, rice flour is often used for deep frying foods like Japanese karaage and Indian rice fritters.

While all-purpose flour is indispensable thanks to its myriad gastronomic applications, and it's commonly used to make batter for fried chicken, rice flour has several advantages including amplified crispiness, lighter coating, and less oil absorption. It's readily available in grocery stores in many varieties, but for fried chicken, choose white rice flour for its neutral flavor and finer texture. Brown rice flour works as well, and it adds a nutty flavor .