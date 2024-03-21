The Mistake You're Making When Thickening Up Your Chili

One of the best parts of a quick and easy chili dish – in addition to its sweet, savory, and spicy flavors — is the delectably thick texture of the stew. When you combine its typical ingredients of meat and beans with that dense liquid base, you get a hearty dish that makes for a great meal. If you cook chili and find that your stew isn't quite thick enough, you may want to use thickening agents such as flour or cornstarch to make the stew fuller. However, you may regret adding cornstarch or flour to your chili to thicken it up, especially if you incorporate them improperly. Instead, you should actually just let your chili simmer to let the stew thicken up.

If you pour cornstarch or flour directly into your pot of chili, they will create clumps and lumps in your stew. Your chili will have an uneven texture, a less appetizing presentation, and it may be less enjoyable to eat. But if you let your chili simmer instead, your stew will benefit from a hands-free approach that will not only bulk up its texture, but also strengthen its flavor. However, just because you let your chili simmer doesn't mean your work is done. You'll have to make some adjustments to your cooking temperature.