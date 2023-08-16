It's Official: Pumpkin Season Is Arriving At Dunkin'
Fans of all things pumpkin are in for a real treat when visiting Dunkin', per an August 16 press release. Starting August 16, the beloved chain is reintroducing a slew of pumpkin-infused beverages and treats, well before the fall season officially gets underway. As Dunkin' chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a statement, "As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin's vibrant spirit, we're all in — splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can."
For pumpkin fans seeking a morning pick-me-up, Dunkin's pumpkin spice signature latte could be a perfect option. This beverage can be enjoyed hot or iced and is finished with whipped cream and caramel sauce, along with a light sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. Then there's the nutty pumpkin coffee, also available iced or hot and perfected with a splash of hazelnut. Customers can even opt to add a dash of signature pumpkin swirl to other drinks for a truly personalized experience.
And because no stop to Dunkin' would be complete without a baked good, the chain has also brought back some popular pumpkin treats.
Sweet treats perfect for pumpkin lovers
Pumpkin makes a delicious addition to baked goods, and Dunkin' has three tasty options to choose from. The iconic Munchkins, aka donut holes, are now available in a satisfying pumpkin flavor. Customers can also enjoy pumpkin-flavored cake donuts and muffins along with their favorite coffee blend.
Fans who are more into savory sweetness might want to check out the chain's maple sugar bacon, which can be enjoyed as a hearty snack or added to a breakfast sandwich. And Dunkin' fans can even get their pumpkin fix at home, thanks to the Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams, which will hit stores on September 1.
If you're a Dunkin' Rewards member, these treats will get even sweeter. In August, members can snag a $3 Dunkin' Wrap, a $2 medium cold brew, or a free medium frozen drink with a purchase. And beginning in September, Dunkin' is offering $3 medium signature lattes (hot or iced) or a free order of hash browns with purchase. Members are also privy to a free coffee every Monday with purchase. With deals this good and treats this sweet, this pumpkin season will be one to remember at Dunkin'.