It's Official: Pumpkin Season Is Arriving At Dunkin'

Fans of all things pumpkin are in for a real treat when visiting Dunkin', per an August 16 press release. Starting August 16, the beloved chain is reintroducing a slew of pumpkin-infused beverages and treats, well before the fall season officially gets underway. As Dunkin' chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a statement, "As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin's vibrant spirit, we're all in — splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can."

For pumpkin fans seeking a morning pick-me-up, Dunkin's pumpkin spice signature latte could be a perfect option. This beverage can be enjoyed hot or iced and is finished with whipped cream and caramel sauce, along with a light sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. Then there's the nutty pumpkin coffee, also available iced or hot and perfected with a splash of hazelnut. Customers can even opt to add a dash of signature pumpkin swirl to other drinks for a truly personalized experience.

And because no stop to Dunkin' would be complete without a baked good, the chain has also brought back some popular pumpkin treats.