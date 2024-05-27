Seriously, Why Are Soda Cans Shaped Like Cylinders?

When it comes to beverage fun facts, perhaps you're familiar with the fizzy origins of soda, but do you know why it comes in cylindrical cans? Determining how the packaging was designed for a product is something most consumers probably don't deeply consider. After all, most people who enjoy soda today have never experienced a world in which this package wasn't the primary option (an outcome perhaps in part thanks to Coca-cola cans, which were first created out of wartime necessity).

The soda can's development was in part inspired by why other shapes weren't up for the job. The two other main options — spheres and cuboids (or circles and squares, from a 2D perspective) — each had enough downsides that they were ruled out. Enter the cylinder, which had some of the same strengths as the other two options, along with it's own upsides.

For those engineers ideating on how to best sell and serve soda, there seems to have been an evaluation of those three main entries, and understanding how they arrived at the iconic can shape is a little bit of an engineering Goldilocks tale.