Review: The Limited Edition Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar And Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie Are Bubbling With Fun Flavors

Coca-Cola began life as a brain tonic alternative to morphine in 1886. The OREO cookie came to be in 1912 as Nabisco's answer to Sunshine's Hydrox cookie. Both became American icons, and perhaps the quintessential products in the respective soda and cookie industries. While the two products have often been seen in the same place, at the same time, they have never teamed up for any sort of collaboration. That's all about to change. In September 2024, the two are teaming up, and not just for one product but two of them: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Coca-Cola sandwich cookies.

A million thoughts rush to the brain, trying to figure out what Coca-Cola-flavored Oreos AND Oreo-flavored Coca-Cola could possibly taste like. The closest physical product to perhaps lend a clue was 2018's Cherry Cola Oreos, but I never had the pleasure of trying them. The fine folks at Coca-Cola and Oreo gave me a sneak eat and sip of these two new products to form my own take. Is this a true dream teaming, or an American nightmare? This chew and review is based on taste, how closely it resembles the intended flavors Coca-Cola-ness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.