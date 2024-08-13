Review: The Limited Edition Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar And Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie Are Bubbling With Fun Flavors
Coca-Cola began life as a brain tonic alternative to morphine in 1886. The OREO cookie came to be in 1912 as Nabisco's answer to Sunshine's Hydrox cookie. Both became American icons, and perhaps the quintessential products in the respective soda and cookie industries. While the two products have often been seen in the same place, at the same time, they have never teamed up for any sort of collaboration. That's all about to change. In September 2024, the two are teaming up, and not just for one product but two of them: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Coca-Cola sandwich cookies.
A million thoughts rush to the brain, trying to figure out what Coca-Cola-flavored Oreos AND Oreo-flavored Coca-Cola could possibly taste like. The closest physical product to perhaps lend a clue was 2018's Cherry Cola Oreos, but I never had the pleasure of trying them. The fine folks at Coca-Cola and Oreo gave me a sneak eat and sip of these two new products to form my own take. Is this a true dream teaming, or an American nightmare? This chew and review is based on taste, how closely it resembles the intended flavors Coca-Cola-ness, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How to buy the Coca-Cola x Oreo collaborations
Both Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Coca-Cola sandwich cookies will be rolling into nationwide retailers starting September 9. They will be available to pre-order on Walmart's website starting in early September. Both products will be hanging around shelves for a limited time only, and while supplies last.
Oreo Coca-Cola sandwich cookies come in a 10.68-ounce bag, which contains about 22 cookies. Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar comes in several sizes in the United States: 20-ounce cans, 12-ounce slim cans, and 7.5-ounce six-pack cans. Exclusive 7.5-ounce 10-pack cans will be sold at Walmart and Target. In Canada, the soda will be available in 500-milliliter cans and 222-milliliter six-packs.
What does Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar taste like?
On a stark black can, the Coca-Cola logo and an image of its iconic original bottle merge with that of an Oreo in a black and white style resembling the cookie itself. At the bottom, the soda's flavor is described as "fizzy cookie flavored."
I cracked open the can and took a quick whiff. Familiar aromatic tones of Coca-Cola were mixed with a hint of vanilla. A pour of the cola didn't reveal anything out of the ordinary. My first sip brought three flavors colliding at once: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a creamy vanilla, and the chocolatey taste of an Oreo cookie. Further sips had me thinking that this was more of a cream soda with a crisp chocolate aftertaste. The vanilla and chocolate flavoring helped give the drink more body than a regular Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. I was kind of surprised by how well it went down.
What does the Oreo Coca-Cola sandwich cookie taste like?
Judging the Oreo Coca-Cola cookie book by its cover, the concept seemed like one my taste buds could understand before actually taking a taste. Below the Coca-Cola logo on the bag, the phrase "with popping candy" appeared, like an added bonus sent from the heavens. Peering over the ingredients of this limited-run edition cookie, they were very similar to a standard one, but the sight of the bubbly words "Coca-Cola syrup" and "carbon dioxide" just further whetted my appetite for it.
The actual cookie is a thing of beauty. A regular Oreo is mainly a dark affair. Here, one of the bookend cookie shells is red, featuring various Coca-Cola logos and iconography that added a visual pop to the affair. After smelling this cola-tinged collaborative Oreo, it was pretty obvious this was definitely a departure from the norm.
Before eating it as a whole, I decided to twist off and nibble on the red cookie first. It tasted like a sandier version of the best Girl Scout cookie — the buttery shortbread Trefoil. I tackled the interior white and pinkish-dotted cream next. This is where the promised popping bubbles resided. They were reminiscent of Pop Rocks and had a light cinnamon flavor. That flavoring ended up muting any sense of vanilla that resided in the cream. The bottom black cookie is the only aspect of this Oreo that is Oreo-esque. Finally, I ate the cookie in a singular bite, and like the soda, it was a triple threat of flavors. I'm not exactly sure it was very Coca-Cola-like, but regardless, this was one smart cookie.
Our final thoughts on the Coca-Cola x Oreo collaborations
While I'm not sure anyone really asked for this Coca-Cola x Oreo collaboration, I am glad that it exists. The Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar does a better job of the two products at combining the iconic flavors of each. It's an oddly refreshing drink that runs the gamut of sweetness, where sugar, vanilla, and chocolate form a harmonic flavor. The Oreo Coca-Cola sandwich cookie is a more accessible product and reminds me a lot of the Space Dunk Oreos that dropped in early 2024.
Milk is a natural partner for Oreos, but for this rare union, I had to dip the cookie into the soda. Doing so did add a dash of cola taste the cookie was devoid of, but sadly didn't turn into a mind-blowing flavor fest one might expect. Resist the temptation of dunking here, and instead use the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar drink to wash it all down.
This partnership between Coca-Cola and Oreo is being branded as "Besties." When I was a tweenager, my bestie combo was Cheez-Its and Coca-Cola Classic. May I request a Coca-Cola-flavored Cheez-It to be chased by a Cheez-It-flavored Coca-Cola, please?