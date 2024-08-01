7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Slurpee Review: We've FALLen For The Spice
7-Eleven's Slurpee debuted in 1966, thanks to a little help from a Dairy Queen franchise owner. Cherry and Coca-Cola flavors have long been favorites, and everything from Mountain Dew, to Chili Mango, and even Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries have caused fresh rounds of brain freeze. This year, the chain is getting in on the pumpkin craze in an icy way with a Pumpkin Spice Slurpee.
Ideas of what a pumpkin spice Slurpee might taste like immediately boggled my mind. Sadly, not everyone in America will have the chance to taste it, as it's limited to only five 7-Eleven locations. Luckily, I happen to live near one in New York, and couldn't think of a better breakfast than heading to the lower tip of Manhattan to get my slurp on.
So, is the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee a smashing success, or does it need to be hay-ridden out of town? The following sip and review is based on taste, flavor, uniqueness, pumpkin-spiciness, and overall lovability.
Where to buy the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Slurpee and how much it costs
As of August 1, the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is available at a select number of 7-Elevens for a limited time only. It will be only be sold at these five locations across the United States: 3200 Hackberry Road, Irving, Texas; 82 Greenwich Street, New York, New York; 90 North Xenia Drive, Enon, Ohio; and at 5530 Valley Boulevard and 2030 a West 8th Street, both in Los Angeles, California. There are currently no plans to expand the availability of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee beyond these handful of 7-Elevens.
Like all Slurpees, the Pumpkin Spice version is a self-serve item that can be purchased in-store, anytime 7-Eleven is open, while supplies last. Advance ordering for pick-up or delivery may be available through the 7-Eleven app, website, or through third parties.
The standard Slurpee sizes include 12- and 30-ounce cups, and retailed at the New York City location for $1.39 and $2.19, respectively. Prices may vary per location. I took advantage of being a 7Rewards member, and scored my small-sized Slurpee for just $1 by using the 7-Eleven app.
What does the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Slurpee taste like?
Below a Slurpee spigot, a "Pumpkin Spice" sticker was tacked onto the machine. It featured images of pumpkins and quills of cinnamon, hovering around a perfectly mountainous Slurpee. It also noted that it was "naturally and artificially flavored."
This Slurpee 's hue was more akin to butternut squash purée than that of a burnt orange pumpkin. When I took a sip, it was a flavor sensation that was truly unique for a Slurpee. Pumpkin spice flavoring can mean so many things, and the one 7-Eleven created leans heavily on cinnamon, and perhaps a dash of cloves. With each passing sip, I became more accustomed to the spice, and was surprised that it turned out to be more palatable than expected. By the time all the slush was slurped up, all that was left at the bottom was a liquid that both looked like the best flavor of Gatorade — orange.
Our final thoughts on the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Slurpee
I will admit, when I first heard of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee, it sounded like a joke. However, in this day and age, juxtaposing flavors are flying everywhere and mixed into almost everything, begging to be tried. Sometimes the results are wickedly awesome, like Burger King's Fiery Strawberry & Sprite, and sometimes just too weird to enjoy, like Cup Noodles' Campfire S'mores. I was definitely surprised at how much I took to the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee. Sure, at first my mouth was at odds with this curiosity, but this Slurpee turned out to have a most welcome slow burn. Since it wasn't overly sweet, tasting it commenced at a more leisurely pace, which helped in its appreciation of it.
Many food and beverage chains are getting an early start to fall, presenting pumpkin spiced items of the warm variety. The last thing anyone needs in the sweltering dog days of summer is warm thoughts of warm drinks. The Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is a forward-thinking treat that satisfies for the current moment by cooling one down, but also preparing the brain for breezier days aren't that far off.
If you already have a strong anti-pumpkin spice bias, the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee might not change your mind. Yet, perhaps it will, and you will fall for it like I did. And if all else fails, this mocktail-friendly drink is ready for a splash of vodka or rum to truly spice things up.