7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Slurpee Review: We've FALLen For The Spice

7-Eleven's Slurpee debuted in 1966, thanks to a little help from a Dairy Queen franchise owner. Cherry and Coca-Cola flavors have long been favorites, and everything from Mountain Dew, to Chili Mango, and even Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries have caused fresh rounds of brain freeze. This year, the chain is getting in on the pumpkin craze in an icy way with a Pumpkin Spice Slurpee.

Ideas of what a pumpkin spice Slurpee might taste like immediately boggled my mind. Sadly, not everyone in America will have the chance to taste it, as it's limited to only five 7-Eleven locations. Luckily, I happen to live near one in New York, and couldn't think of a better breakfast than heading to the lower tip of Manhattan to get my slurp on.

So, is the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee a smashing success, or does it need to be hay-ridden out of town? The following sip and review is based on taste, flavor, uniqueness, pumpkin-spiciness, and overall lovability.