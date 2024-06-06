Leftover Alabama White Barbecue Sauce Is A Perfect Base For Coleslaw
While some barbecue connoisseurs might scoff at the idea of adding sauce to their delicious creations, we know that there's absolutely nothing wrong with whipping up a delicious homemade barbecue sauce. And look at it this way: If barbecue sauce was so verboten, would there be so many different types? Although many — including a classic Texas barbecue sauce — are built around a tomato base, Alabama white barbecue sauce is, as the name suggests, a little different. Since it has a mayonnaise base instead, that means it's not only amazing for meat, but it can be used for many other things.
Alabama white barbecue sauce might not be as popular as some of the other regional specialties, and we're here to try to do what we can to change that. It was developed in the 1920s by an Alabama pitmaster named Bob Gibson, who recognized mayonnaise's place in the kind of cooking that centers around a grill and a smoker. Even those who aren't in a hurry to slather mayo on a sandwich can't deny it has a place among the salads of summer, and that's where our coleslaw comes in.
If you decide to whip up a batch of Alabama white barbecue sauce, know that it's not going to go to waste. We'll explain: Let's talk about why it's perfect for your coleslaw.
What makes Alabama white barbecue sauce perfect for coleslaw?
First, let's talk about exactly what goes into Alabama white barbecue sauce, and it'll all start to make sense as to why we're recommending mixing this into the sliced cabbage and carrots that's going to become everyone's favorite side. Instead of ketchup, this sauce starts with mayonnaise — which also happens to be one of the basic ingredients of what most coleslaws are made with, so we're off to a great start right there.
Although most traditional Alabama white sauce recipes call for Duke's, that's not written in stone. What is written in stone is what it should be: It should be thick and creamy, have a vinegary and slightly acidic bite, and it should come with seasonings like black pepper, onion, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. Ever wonder what makes KFC's coleslaw taste so good? Most of those exact things.
Just like there's no one right recipe for coleslaw, there's no one right recipe for Alabama white barbecue sauce, either. Some might call for cayenne pepper, some might add lemon juice and some might add hot sauce, but all of the mix-and-match ingredients for the sauce are ingredients that also work with coleslaw.
There's one must-have ingredient in coleslaw that's sometimes not in Alabama white barbecue sauce
Depending on your particular version of Alabama white barbecue sauce, it's entirely possible that you can stir it into your cabbage, carrots, and other veg, and be content with serving that up as coleslaw. However, there is one ingredient that's typically never included in white sauce — but will make a huge difference in coleslaw.
That's sugar. Some variations of Alabama white barbecue sauce may go the sugar-free route, but putting a bit in your coleslaw will help balance the tart acidity of ingredients. Add sugar to the salty vinegar of the sauce, and it'll create a delicious depth of flavor that's exactly what you want to be able to make the most of that crunchy cabbage dish.
With that one simple addition in mind, it's worth mentioning that Alabama white barbecue sauce is also a great base for potato or macaroni salad as well. It's also worth keeping a jar in the fridge, because mayonnaise is an invaluable tool for grilling season. Why? Brush a thin coat onto any protein you're putting on the grill, and it'll help prevent sticking. When that mayo is in Alabama white barbecue sauce, you can add some tangy deliciousness along with that fresh-from-the-grill flavor.