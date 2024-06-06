Leftover Alabama White Barbecue Sauce Is A Perfect Base For Coleslaw

While some barbecue connoisseurs might scoff at the idea of adding sauce to their delicious creations, we know that there's absolutely nothing wrong with whipping up a delicious homemade barbecue sauce. And look at it this way: If barbecue sauce was so verboten, would there be so many different types? Although many — including a classic Texas barbecue sauce — are built around a tomato base, Alabama white barbecue sauce is, as the name suggests, a little different. Since it has a mayonnaise base instead, that means it's not only amazing for meat, but it can be used for many other things.

Alabama white barbecue sauce might not be as popular as some of the other regional specialties, and we're here to try to do what we can to change that. It was developed in the 1920s by an Alabama pitmaster named Bob Gibson, who recognized mayonnaise's place in the kind of cooking that centers around a grill and a smoker. Even those who aren't in a hurry to slather mayo on a sandwich can't deny it has a place among the salads of summer, and that's where our coleslaw comes in.

If you decide to whip up a batch of Alabama white barbecue sauce, know that it's not going to go to waste. We'll explain: Let's talk about why it's perfect for your coleslaw.