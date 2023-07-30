Alabama's White BBQ Sauce Is A True Southern Staple

Throughout the American South, barbecue sauce means different things. Kansas City, for example, is known for its viscous and sugary barbecue sauce, whereas in Central Texas, it's often served on the side and has a thinner consistency. In Memphis, meanwhile, the most defining trait of the city's barbecue sauce is that it tends to be heavy on the tomato. But while each has a distinct flavor, regional barbecue sauces generally share one similarity: their color.

Unless you're well-versed in the differences in taste, visually, it can be hard to differentiate between the different styles of barbecue sauces because most of them are brown. Northern Alabama-style barbecue sauce, however, is easy to identify because it's white.

Colloquially referred to simply as "white sauce," the recipe was created by Robert Gibson, the namesake of famed barbecue joint Big Bob Gibson, located in Decatur, Alabama. Since its conception in 1925, the sauce has been a regional staple and Southern favorite.