This Iconic Sandwich Chain Has The Best Quality Meat, Hands Down

Popular sandwich chains and sub shops prioritize speediness but may leave little to be desired when it comes to the quality of the food they offer. Though, that's not always the case. Some establishments specializing in the humble sandwich seem devoted to crafting high-quality grub for customers. Quality meat selection really matters in this case, and one establishment appears to be a cut above the rest. Per the Daily Meal's ranking of meat quality at popular sandwich chains, you can't go wrong with visiting Jersey Mike's Subs.

Emerging from decidedly humble beginnings, Jersey Mike's first came onto the culinary scene in 1956. Since then, the chain has expanded to a whopping 2,800 plus locations and earned a reputation for high-quality ingredients. This dedication allows Jersey Mike's to loom large over the competition, including Daily Meal's last-place sandwich shop, Subway, which offers meat described by our taste tester as "a little tough and spongy."