This Iconic Sandwich Chain Has The Best Quality Meat, Hands Down
Popular sandwich chains and sub shops prioritize speediness but may leave little to be desired when it comes to the quality of the food they offer. Though, that's not always the case. Some establishments specializing in the humble sandwich seem devoted to crafting high-quality grub for customers. Quality meat selection really matters in this case, and one establishment appears to be a cut above the rest. Per the Daily Meal's ranking of meat quality at popular sandwich chains, you can't go wrong with visiting Jersey Mike's Subs.
Emerging from decidedly humble beginnings, Jersey Mike's first came onto the culinary scene in 1956. Since then, the chain has expanded to a whopping 2,800 plus locations and earned a reputation for high-quality ingredients. This dedication allows Jersey Mike's to loom large over the competition, including Daily Meal's last-place sandwich shop, Subway, which offers meat described by our taste tester as "a little tough and spongy."
What makes the meat at Jersey Mike's so amazing?
What is it about the meat at Jersey Mike's that customers seem to love? For one, the chain's deli meat is sliced right there in the establishment, as opposed to being shipped in pre-sliced packages. The technique of piling on layers and layers of meat also results in a filling meal. It's no wonder the chain was lauded as the top sandwich restaurant in America in 2019 based on customer loyalty, coming out ahead of restaurants like Subway and Panera Bread (which announced some major changes in 2024).
As for where the chain sources its meat, that's not entirely clear. However, Jersey Mike's appears committed to serving high-standard, wholesome meat free from potentially harmful substances. Just consider that U.S. locations made the switch to antibiotic-free turkey in 2017 and pork without antibiotics in 2019, the latter of which is derived from a company called Farm Promise that sells pork products without hormones and steroids.
Which subs are best at Jersey Mike's?
The quality of meat offered by this beloved sandwich shop means that virtually any sub you choose will be a winner. It's also worth noting that selecting the best sandwich is really a matter of personal preference. However, there's no denying certain Jersey Mike's sandwiches are lauded. The chain's #8 Club Sub features the perfect blend of ingredients, including applewood smoked bacon, ham, turkey, and provolone with a smattering of mayo. Keep in mind that, unlike other chain shops, Jersey Mike's cooks the bacon in-house, which could have something to do with this sub's massive appeal. Customers can also request that their subs are done "Mike's Way" for an elevated experience. It guarantees lettuce, onion, tomato, olive oil, spices, and red wine vinegar added to the sub in a specific order.
The Club Sub is also mentioned in a Reddit thread debating the best sandwiches at the chain, as is the #55 Big Kahuna Chicken Cheesesteak. In addition to chicken, this hot sub also features gooey American cheese, jalapeños, peppers, grilled onions, and mushrooms. According to the Reddit commenter who heaped praise on the Big Kahuna, the cheesesteaks "are surprisingly amazing," a compliment that can likely be attributed to the quality of meat used at the popular sandwich chain.