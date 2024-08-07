The One Extra Step That'll Make Your Garlic Bread Irresistible

There is possibly no greater culinary siren song than the smell of garlic. The aroma is a secret weapon for restaurants hoping to draw in diners passing by. It can fill a home kitchen and encourage everyone to congregate around the source, hungrily waiting to taste whatever is coming out of the oven or off the stove. And there is perhaps no better way to harness and deliver that intoxicating scent than through crispy, chewy garlic bread.

Garlic is delicious in many dishes, but in this exceedingly simple preparation, it is the star of the show. While there are countless ways to get that allium's flavor on your slices of toast, one little step will take your preparation from tasty to totally irresistible — and that's to confit your garlic.

Confit your garlic cloves to transform them into a melting, spreadable, unctuous new ingredient practically engineered for ideal garlic bread. And perhaps the best part is that the process takes very little time or effort, so you won't have to wait long to dig in.