Crushed Seasoned Croutons Are The Slept-On Ingredient For Baked Mac And Cheese

When thinking of incredible-tasting comfort food a few dishes immediately come to mind and among them is the heavenly goodness of gooey, creamy mac and cheese. Everyone has their unique way of preparing this tried and true meal. Some swear by using a blender for the creamiest, most luxurious result, while others add a dash of nutmeg as an unexpected ingredient to elevate this beloved side.

However, there's a lesser-known trick that will take your mac and cheese game to the next level by just adding crushed and seasoned croutons to the top of it after baking. While this may seem like a fairly simple addition, the savory flavor of the croutons adds something extra to the dish that can't be achieved with just an average breadcrumb topping. Give it a try and watch everyone at home or even guests, eagerly devour your mac and cheese the next time you make it.