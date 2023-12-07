Crushed Seasoned Croutons Are The Slept-On Ingredient For Baked Mac And Cheese
When thinking of incredible-tasting comfort food a few dishes immediately come to mind and among them is the heavenly goodness of gooey, creamy mac and cheese. Everyone has their unique way of preparing this tried and true meal. Some swear by using a blender for the creamiest, most luxurious result, while others add a dash of nutmeg as an unexpected ingredient to elevate this beloved side.
However, there's a lesser-known trick that will take your mac and cheese game to the next level by just adding crushed and seasoned croutons to the top of it after baking. While this may seem like a fairly simple addition, the savory flavor of the croutons adds something extra to the dish that can't be achieved with just an average breadcrumb topping. Give it a try and watch everyone at home or even guests, eagerly devour your mac and cheese the next time you make it.
Why you should add crushed seasoned croutons
You may be wondering why you should use crushed, seasoned croutons in your mac and cheese when traditional breadcrumbs seem a far easier option on the face of it. The reason is simply that the former adds more flavor than the latter, ensuring that you serve the best possible version of this classic dish. Owing to their crunchiness, these pieces of re-baked bread also add plenty of texture.
If you're convinced of the merits of using croutons over breadcrumbs, the next question that arises is if these croutons should be homemade. If you have the time to do so, try making them at home as they'll have more flavor and you can customize the taste. You can choose from toppings such as cornbread, garlic, Italian, and others that will help you serve a truly delicious mac and cheese. In a pinch, you could also use panko, which is the large and flaky Japanese style of breadcrumb made from dried versions of steamed and crustless bread.
How to make croutons for your baked macaroni and cheese
If you are keen to try your hand at making crushed seasoned croutons at home, be sure to save crumbs of bread and freeze them for when you want to make them. When you are ready to make the croutons, tear the pieces for added variation in texture. You can then season these with olive oil, butter, sea salt, black pepper, or other seasonings of your choice such as garlic powder, dried oregano, onion powder, dried Italian herbs, parsley, and salt. Just soak your croutons in this mix or toss them after putting everything together in a Ziplock bag.
Then put them in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, making sure all the while that the croutons don't burn. Once they are done, let them cool off. From there, you can put them up in a plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin. Add any additional seasoning of your choice on top of these crushed croutons to add more flavor and now you're reading to layer them on top of your warm, gooey macaroni and cheese.