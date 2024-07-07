The Quality Of Meat At 8 Sandwich Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

As one of the world's largest fast food chains, it's impossible to have a discussion about sandwich companies without bringing Subway into the conversation. That said, Subway is living proof that success doesn't necessarily hinge on quality. In fact, it's kind of amazing that Subway has managed to fortuitously rocket into such a prosperous position, considering its sandwiches are mediocre at best. To its credit, in 2023, Subway made an attempt to give its sandwiches a long-needed quality boost by finally deciding to slice its sandwich meats in-house instead of pre-slicing them. Its CEO even admitted to CNN that Subway was probably one of the last sandwich chains to pre-slice all of its meats ahead of time. The real question is: Why did it take so long for the company to finally realize that slicing sandwich meat to order is something it should've been doing all along?

Strangely, despite the rollout of meat slicers and a fresher approach, the sandwiches at Subway don't really taste all that different. The meat is still a little tough and spongy — and Subway's artificial-tasting bread isn't exactly helping. On the plus side, Subway has made a commitment to eliminating the use of antibiotics in all of its meat nationwide by 2025. The reason this is important is because the overuse of antibiotics in animals can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which can cause serious outbreaks of disease.