Seriously, Ireland Doesn't Classify Subway's Bread As Real Bread

Subway as a corporation is no stranger to controversy. Once the largest fast food chain in the world, the company has attracted plenty of negative headlines before. There was the time Subway had to make sure its footlongs were actually 12 inches in response to customer outcry, not to mention that its franchising practices are regarded by some as exploitative enough that they led to an entire main segment on "Last Week Tonight." This isn't even getting into product quality, where employees at Subway insist there are plenty of things you shouldn't order.

But perhaps no negative headline about Subway's offerings has ever been more comical than when an entire country decided its bread could not legally be considered bread. In 2020, the Republic of Ireland's Supreme Court declared that because of its sugar content, Subway bread is not bread, thanks to a 1972 law, labeling it more similar to cake. This actually had significant tax implications for the company.