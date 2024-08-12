13 Expert Tips For Making Frozen Dinners Taste Better

In millions of households across the country, frozen dinners are a regular part of your weekly meals. There's no denying how far these convenient dishes have come. While there may have been a time when frozen dinners were often laden with unappealing additives and copious amounts of salt, nowadays there are dozens of frozen dinner brands that are made with the highest quality ingredients and that source their flavor from carefully chosen components. Unfortunately, though, not all frozen dinners are as good as they could be -– and for the ones out there that are still a little flavorless, you might need to make some alterations.

Luckily, boosting your frozen dinners is easier than you probably think. There are loads of ways to make your frozen dinners taste better, with standby ingredients like herbs, spices, and bottled sauces all capable of adding enormous flavor. You can also tweak the way you cook your frozen dinners to fill them with new tastes and textures, turning them from gormless to gourmet. There are so many methods for making frozen dinners taste better that we didn't quite know where to start. So we reached out to Jessica Formicola, chef, cookbook author, and food judge on the Emmy-nominated show "Plate It! Baltimore." Formicola, who's the owner of Savory Experiments, told us everything there is to know about making frozen dinners more delicious.