You Don't Actually Need The Sun To Make Your Own Sun-Dried Tomatoes

No one knows exactly how sun-dried tomatoes came into existence. We do know, however, that people in southern Italy have been drying Roma, San Marzano, and other tomato varieties in the sun, as advertised, since ancient times. When hit with a slow steady dose of heat and salt, tomatoes transform from juicy and acidic to chewy and compellingly sweet. You'll often find them stored in olive oil with various dried herbs and spices, which lends even more flavor and makes them last year-round (until they're opened, that is).

If you don't live in a hot climate and/or you find yourself craving sun-dried tomatoes in the dead of winter, the great news is that you don't actually need the sun to make them. There are a couple of ways to achieve the infinitely snackable treat at home. The first is a dehydrator, and the second is the oven. In the name of convenience, however, you might want to opt for the latter.