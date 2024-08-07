The Scientific Reason Your Cold Brew Doesn't Taste Quite Right

For coffee drinkers, there's nothing as frustrating as a cup of joe that clearly tastes off. That frustration only grows if it's homemade cold brew that's not quite right since it can take up to 24 hours for the beans to steep. The scientifically backed spot where cold brew can easily go wrong? The straining step.

Since straining is essentially the last step (only diluting and storage are left), it's easy to get excited and rush it by pushing or squeezing the water out of the grounds. However, doing so also helps extract more of the natural bitterness in coffee. To get around this, you need the right gear and some patience. One top method is to use the Toddy system that Starbucks used to employ, but failing that, you can slowly strain using either a nut milk bag or a simple cheesecloth and strainer combo. What you don't want to use is a standard coffee filter. These take much longer than the other methods, plus there's always a chance they could rip and leave you with a huge mess.