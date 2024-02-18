For The Best Cold Brew Coffee, Strain The Grounds Very Slowly

For the best taste and quality, filter cold brew after 24 to 48 hours. Not only does this remove the grounds and stop the brewing process, but it also rids the beverage of any undesirable residue and accompanying bitterness. Taking your time will ensure clarity and a clean finish.

Different methods will have different results — and require varying levels of patience. Paper filters take the longest, as they're the least porous. But they also filter the most out. On the other hand, a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth will allow more of the coffee's natural oils through, resulting in a stronger taste and cloudier body. The brewing and filtering process can be combined in one piece with a French press, but you'll want to be very careful when depressing the plunger so that you don't squeeze the actual grounds and release their bitterness. You might still end up having to strain cold brew made this way since the coffee grounds have a propensity for escaping French press filters.

Don't think you'll be able to refrain from squeezing, wringing, pressing, or otherwise rushing through the straining process? For those who don't have the patience to filter slowly, cold brew coffee bags can help. The bags — which come in pre-filled and reusable versions — make straining as easy as removing the bag full of grounds from finished cold brew. There are also paper filters that work with specific home cold brew systems.