9 Big Mistakes To Avoid When Making A Chicken Sandwich

Making a really good chicken sandwich is a basic kitchen skill that everyone can master with some practice. After working the grill station in kitchens for years, it's safe to say that I've made my fair share of chicken sandwiches. And in that time, I've learned how to consistently deliver delicious results.

On the surface, making a chicken sandwich may seem relatively easy — and while that's true to some degree, the reality is that a lot of mistakes can happen along the way. These mistakes can end up ruining your chicken sandwich or, at the very least, hold it back from reaching its delicious potential.

The good news is that you can steer clear of those blunders. Most of these tips really come down to flavoring methods and timing, but there are also a few kitchen tools that can help you along the way. After you've read these tips, you should be able to whip up an extra juicy and super flavorful chicken sandwich that hits the spot every time.