12 Best Liquids For Brining Chicken

Chicken is one of the most popular types of meat around the world, but that doesn't mean it's the easiest to cook. As white meat, chicken is prone to drying out fast, and can become tough and stringy. Its gentle flavor may give it an enviable versatility, but it also means that unless it's prepared well, it can end up being pretty tasteless.

That's where brining comes in. An ancient preparation method, brining involves soaking meats like chicken, fish, turkey, or beef in a liquid, and giving it time for that liquid to permeate the meat's proteins. In doing so, it gives the meat additional moisture, adds flavor, and makes it more tender. Brining is related to marinating, a similar process of soaking meat in a flavorful concoction, but it has a slightly different primary intention. While marinating focuses mainly on adding extra taste to meat, brining's main goal is to give it moisture.

Brining solutions can be simple concoctions combining salt, water, sugar, and just a few flavorings. But there are also plenty of liquids out there that work excellently as brining solutions that you might not suspect, and which can add totally unique flavors to chicken — and some of them might be sitting in your refrigerator or your cupboard this very second.