Review: Apples Take Center Stage In Cracker Barrel's New Fall Menu

As the calendar turns to August, fans of the fall season are already looking forward to pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that, but Cracker Barrel wants to showcase a different autumnal fruit: apples. The comfort-food chain's new apple-inspired menu features four apple-centric dishes as well as a cozy shepherd's pie. On the apple side of the menu are the new Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake, Southern Apple Cobbler, and two drinks -– the Granny Smith Apple Mimosa and Granny Smith Apple Tea. All four items will hang around until October 20, though availability varies by location. Rounding out the new menu is the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie, which the chain has not set an end date for.

Daily Meal sent me out to find out if the apple is ready to knock the pumpkin from its fall throne. Unfortunately, the Southern Apple Cobbler did not appear on the menu at my local Cracker Barrel, so I was unable to try it, but I did get to taste everything else. Here's what you need to know about Cracker Barrel's new items.