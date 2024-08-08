Review: Apples Take Center Stage In Cracker Barrel's New Fall Menu
As the calendar turns to August, fans of the fall season are already looking forward to pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that, but Cracker Barrel wants to showcase a different autumnal fruit: apples. The comfort-food chain's new apple-inspired menu features four apple-centric dishes as well as a cozy shepherd's pie. On the apple side of the menu are the new Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake, Southern Apple Cobbler, and two drinks -– the Granny Smith Apple Mimosa and Granny Smith Apple Tea. All four items will hang around until October 20, though availability varies by location. Rounding out the new menu is the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie, which the chain has not set an end date for.
Daily Meal sent me out to find out if the apple is ready to knock the pumpkin from its fall throne. Unfortunately, the Southern Apple Cobbler did not appear on the menu at my local Cracker Barrel, so I was unable to try it, but I did get to taste everything else. Here's what you need to know about Cracker Barrel's new items.
Granny Smith Apple Mimosa
Granny Smith apples: good. Mimosas: good. Granny Smith Apple Mimosa? Not great. This electric green drink conjures images of the famous Ecto Cooler but without the rewarding taste. For the slightly tart, not-quite-sweet initial flavor to make sense, it helps to know that the drink is apple-flavored. If you don't, one could be forgiven for thinking you were served a Shrek-themed sparkling wine instead of a mimosa. And not good sparkling wine, either. This mimosa tastes like a hangover in the making.
Offered in an individual size for $6.29 or a pitcher for $20.99, the best course of action is to go ahead and skip the Granny Smith Apple Mimosa altogether. Cracker Barrel isn't exactly known as a boozy brunch hot spot anyway, so if you're looking to enjoy the flavor of Granny Smith apples in beverage form, this next item might be more your speed.
Granny Smith Apple Tea
Now, this is a drink that works. Southern-style sweet iced tea mixed with the unmistakable sour flavor of a Granny Smith apple is a win, but you definitely need to like some serious sweetness in your sweet tea. Thankfully, the appearance of this beverage is nowhere near as ostentatious as its mimosa counterpart. It looks like a slightly cloudier version of a standard iced tea and only if you're really studying your glass. From a flavor standpoint, this feels more natural. The apple is tart and plays well off the sugary nature of the tea. I'm not sure I would need more than one, especially if I were to opt for sweet over savory for my meal. But unlike the mimosa, I was happy to finish every last drop.
The Granny Smith Apple Tea is available now through October 20th for $3.99 a glass, though the price and availability may vary depending on location.
Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake
The menu description for the new Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake reads like a bit of a novel: Thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard, topped with cheesecake filling, baked 'til golden, and topped with signature fried apples and a brown sugar streusel. For anyone counting at home, that's four different toppings even before you get to the warm butter pecan syrup. To say there's a lot going on in this dish is an understatement, but it works. The apple slices are big and cooked to the point that they can be cut with a fork, but are far from mushy or reminiscent of something found inside a pie.
The key to a good French toast is the bread, and Cracker Barrel's is soft and cut into bite-sized pieces before being loaded up with the aforementioned toppings. Honestly, every bite felt complete. The cheesecake filling is plentiful and not overly sweet, the brown sugar streusel provides a wonderful texture that never gets soggy, and the butter pecan syrup is the glue that binds it all together. Served with a side of thick-cut bacon or smoked sausage, the signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake is perfect for anyone craving a sweet treat at breakfast for just $11.29.
Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie
I know what you're thinking, and no, this dish does not contain apples. Instead, this shepherd's pie is packed with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, celery, and hearty chunks of pot roast, all smothered in gravy and nestled in a cast iron skillet below a crispy, cheesy hashbrown lid. The French toast was for those with a sweet tooth, but the shepherd's pie is definitely for anyone craving a savory meal.
The beef chunks are large and remarkably tender. In my entire dish, I didn't hit a single fatty or stringy piece, which was awesome. The carrots are equally as huge and benefit from some additional slicing as you go. Potatoes are always good, so doubling up on them is genius. The mashed potatoes are creamy and pair perfectly with the beef gravy, while the crispy hashbrowns add a nice texture.
This dish could easily be heavy or salty, and it's neither. Served with a side of sour cream, which I used sparingly, and a somewhat out-of-place side of diced tomatoes and green onions, this is a meal that stands on its own. For $15.69, it's worth the price.
Overall impression
Cracker Barrel set out to dethrone pumpkin as the predominant flavor of fall, and while that might be more than one chain alone can handle, it was a valiant effort. While the Granny Smith Apple Mimosa was a miss, everything else I was able to try was worth ordering. It's hard to choose a favorite between the Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake and the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie because they're so wildly different. But I tend to lean sweet, so I'll give my blue ribbon to the French Toast Bake. If you're looking for a savory slice of comfort food, definitely try the Shepherd's Pie.
Overall, this is a fun idea. In the press release for this menu launch, Cracker Barrel claims that, "According to Datassential, 87% of consumers love or like apples, yet seasonal apple-infused dishes are showing up less on menus nationwide." If that's the case, here's to hoping that more restaurants follow Cracker Barrel's lead and give the always versatile apple the love it deserves.
Nutritional information
Just because something contains apples doesn't mean it's sure to keep your doctor at bay. Cracker Barrel makes comfort food, after all, so set your expectations accordingly regarding nutritional information.
First up are the two beverages. The Granny Smith Apple Mimosa contains 210 calories and 20 grams of sugar in a glass, while the Granny Smith Apple tea clocks in at 280 calories and 70 grams of sugar. (I told you it was sweet.) Neither drink contains any known allergens.
The one non-apple item is the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie, which tips the scales at 1,590 calories and 95 grams of fat. It also packs in 82 grams of protein to leave you feeling full and satisfied.
The first of the apple-centric foods is the Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake. This sweet breakfast treat has 980 calories and 89 grams of sugar. The Southern Apple Cobbler is about half that, at 430 calories and 54 grams of sugar, though a scoop of ice cream adds 120 calories and another 12 grams of sugar. Each of the food items contains or may contain milk, soy, and wheat.
Methodology
In order to try Cracker Barrel's new fall menu items, I visited my local Cracker Barrel around lunchtime. The restaurant was not aware I was arriving beforehand, nor were they aware of the impending review when preparing the food. All items were evaluated on taste, appearance, consistency with what was printed on the menu, and overall enjoyability. Neither I nor Daily Meal were compensated by Cracker Barrel for this review.