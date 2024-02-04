The Reason French Toast Always Tastes So Much Better At A Restaurant

In the world of food feuds, few debates are as long standing as pancakes versus waffles. People have deep and passionate positions on this argument, but it's important to not forget that there is a third option in the sweet breakfast conversation. French toast is arguably one of the greatest breakfast foods in existence.

French toast is a fairly easy dish to make. Simply soak a slice of bread in an egg and milk mixture, often called a custard, then brown the bread on both sides in a skillet. However, there is no shortage of French toast hacks that can be employed to take this breakfast to the next level, and in fact, many of these tricks are already used at eateries. French toast always tastes better at a restaurant because the kitchen often uses better bread and cuts each slice thicker. Chefs also let the bread dry out, which allows these parched slices to soak up the custard for longer.