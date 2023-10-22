Does Cracker Barrel Make Its Iced Tea To Order?

Cracker Barrel is known for its Southern-style comfort food. And that, of course, means iced tea has a place on the menu. In addition to traditional sweet tea, the restaurant chain also serves an unsweetened version, one that's cut with half lemonade, and sweet tea with added flavors like strawberry and peach. Given how many different options there are, you might assume that Cracker Barrel's iced tea would be pre-bottled or made from a powdered mix. However, that's not the case.

Cracker Barrel's menu refers to its iced tea as "freshly brewed," and according to TikTok videos posted by current and former employees, there's truth in that claim. One employee recounted a story about how he once doubled the amount of sugar in the iced tea one night and received compliments about it throughout the dinner service, which would mean that the tea had to have been freshly made. But while that may offer confirmation that Cracker Barrel does make its tea from scratch, it isn't made to order.

A TikTok posted by another employee showcased how the iced tea is stored, and on the container, there's a visible prep date and use-by date. The iced tea is reportedly served for up to three days after it's prepped, meaning it isn't always "freshly brewed."