The Best Cuts Of Steak For A Dinner Party

Hosting a dinner party for friends or family can be a daunting experience if it isn't something you do regularly. Among the more critical decisions you'll make is deciding on the menu. Steak is always a classy, elegant option that is a crowd-pleaser for carnivores. Choosing what kind of steak to serve may take a little more thought based on your budget, confidence level with cooking it, and the time you have to focus on doting over your beef.

While some cuts are always sure to dazzle, you don't have to break the bank to please your guests. There are plenty of options that are affordable and can impress even the most sophisticated of diners. The key is understanding what makes each cut unique, how to prepare it, and what sauces and sides to serve with them. That's where I come in. As a chef, I have hosted hundreds of steak dinners, and I know which cuts will fit the bill for your next event.

There are a couple of basics to keep in mind. Don't be afraid to buy meat in bulk or on sale. When it comes to accommodating myriad preferences regarding the doneness of your meat, err on the side of preparing your steaks medium-rare. You can cook them further for those wanting them more well-done, but you cannot uncook one. Read on for a list of the crème de la crème of cuts for the classiest carnivorous celebration of your life.