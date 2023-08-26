Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Resting Meat Under Foil

Maybe you're team finish-in-the-oven. Perhaps you're team reverse sear. Or maybe you grill, or sous vide and finish in the broiler. Some people even spatchcock their birds. However you cook your meat, if a crispy crust is important, you might want to rethink how you're resting it.

Those who rest their meat care about it being juicy and succulent. For those who take the time to crisp up the crust, there are ways to do it that won't destroy that effort. Most importantly, ditch the aluminum foil.

Not only is foil a terrible insulator, but by tenting or wrapping a plate in it, it's trapping the steam emanating from the meat, creating a humid environment that will soften the crust as it rests. The concern, of course, is that without covering it, the meat will cool during this resting period. The truth is, as long as it is rested properly, it really won't cool that much.

Proper resting to retain a good crust means, first and foremost, not on a cold plate. Not only will this sap heat from the meat, it will create a moisture seal underneath — that swampy, crust-wrecking environment which is to be avoided at all costs. Instead, rest the meat on a cooling rack or wooden cutting board. If it's absolutely necessary to rest on a plate, at least warm the plate first.