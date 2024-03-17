Aldi's Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies Are A Total Nutter Butter Copycat

Nutter Butter combines the wholesome taste of peanut butter with a crispy, crunchy cookie for a snack that's truly one of a kind — or is it? Aldi shoppers can enjoy an affordable and allegedly tasty alternative to this popular baked good thanks to Benton's Peanut Butter Crème Cookies. While Benton's peanut butter cookies don't come in Nutter Butter's distinctive peanut shape, they do seem to rival the original in quality. Aldi is known for its copycat products, which come from private-label brands that work with the chain exclusively. In many cases, these products are just as appealing as name brands, albeit at a far more reasonable price.

Consider that Benton's peanut butter cookies cost just $3.05 for a 16-ounce package, according to Aldi's online shopping portal. Conversely, a 16-ounce pack of Nutter Butter cookies retail for $4.88 when purchased from the Walmart website. Although prices often vary from location to location, many Aldi customers could save slightly less than $2 on every package they purchase. While cost savings are certainly good, quality is equally important. As it turns out, Aldi's peanut butter cookies have received some glowing reviews so far.