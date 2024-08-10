The Canned Black Bean Brand That's Just Not Worth Buying

It's no surprise that canned black beans are a staple of pantries all over the world. In addition to their recipe versatility and convenience, these not-so-humble legumes are replete with essential nutrients like protein, fiber, and a range of minerals. While one might be tempted to think that all canned brands offer the same level of quality, this is sadly not the case.

As discovered during Daily Meal's ranking of canned black beans, there is one brand that falls short in virtually every category. Per our reviewer, Mrs. Grimes Black Beans earns its last place ranking via its flavor imbalance and subpar texture. Additionally, the can offered a paltry serving of black beans, as our reviewer stated, "The 15-ounce container was just over ¾ full after preparing the beans." While canned beans are always affordable, getting less for your money is never a welcome occurrence. Although, with quality this poor, perhaps the smaller-than-expected portion is really a blessing in disguise.