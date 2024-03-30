13 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Beans

Cooking beans seems easy, but it can be more confusing than you think. These legumes, which come in all different shapes and sizes, are tender and soft when prepared correctly, but add the wrong thing to your pot or use the wrong kind of water, and they can quickly turn rock-hard. For newbies, too, dried beans can present a particular issue: The soaking process can be slightly more involved than you think, and if you're doing this wrong or using beans that aren't their best, it can end up ruining a core element of your meal.

This is particularly problematic, as when they're cooked correctly, these legumes can be a nutritious and versatile ingredient, providing a key protein and fiber source to a variety of bean dishes enjoyed around the world. That's all before their flavor, too, bringing nutty and creamy notes to your kitchen table, and yet certain cooking mistakes can completely ruin both their flavor and their moreish texture. Luckily, we've bean looking (see what we did there? Bean look— okay, yeah, you got it) at some of the key mistakes people make when they're cooking beans, and we've got some solutions for you.