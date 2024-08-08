Leftover Hamburgers Are The Perfect Excuse To Make Bodega-Style Chopped Cheeses

Food waste is a huge problem all over the world, particularly in the U.S. It's estimated that the average household throws out the equivalent of 360 medium-sized takeout containers full of food each year, which is about one a day. That's a ridiculous amount of food, and according to a 2023 survey done by MITRE-Gallup, 87% of households replied that yes, they had thrown away perfectly edible food at least once in the prior week. One of the biggest factors was leftovers, with only three out of 10 people saying that they regularly repurposed leftovers into another meal.

Those are pretty shocking numbers, so let's talk about one way to use up some of the bits and pieces that start with leftover hamburgers. One of the biggest mistakes that people make with leftovers is not reheating them properly, and the promise of strange textures, weird cold spots, and a downright unappetizing dinner is enough to make anyone give leftovers a miss, but turning those leftover burgers into bodega-style chopped cheeses is guaranteed to be a total win.

What is a bodega-style chopped cheese? The short answer is that it's a sandwich made with chopped hamburger and all the fixin's, served on a hero roll. (And please, don't call it a sub roll!) While there are some standard toppings that you might find on a traditional chopped cheese, it's also a great way to turn some of those leftovers into a meal that everyone is going to look forward to.