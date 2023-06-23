Stir-Frying Your Leftover Pasta Is The Best Way To Bring It Back To Life

The pasta you had for dinner was delicious, but it seems your eyes may have been bigger than your stomach. You are now experiencing the rare occurrence of having leftover pasta! What do you do? Simply reheating the leftover pasta for lunch the next day doesn't sound particularly appetizing. Sending the leftovers to the trash would just be too wasteful. We've got a solution: stir-fry your leftover pasta.

It may sound odd at first, but hear us out. Fried noodles are popular the world over. Just look at how these different countries use their noodles. Fried noodles are loved in many places. And what is pasta but ... noodles?

Many of us tend to underestimate portions of pasta — especially short pasta shapes — and end up with too much for the amount of sauce we have. Leftover pasta tends to dehydrate slightly when stored in the fridge, which makes its texture less than ideal to be revived in classic pasta preparation. Dishes like carbonara or cacio e pepe rely on wheat pasta's soft yet al dente bite. But this somewhat drier state of pasta makes it a perfect vehicle to be stir-fried into something new.