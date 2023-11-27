Give Leftover Meatloaf New Life As Hearty Sloppy Joe Sandwiches

Meatloaf can make a delicious comfort meal, but if you've got it sitting around for a while, it can start to get old having to eat it night after night. So, rather than eating the same thing until it's gone, why not try repurposing your meatloaf into sloppy joes?

Essentially, all you need to do is crumble the meatloaf up so that it resembles ground beef again. Then, warm it up in a frying pan, add a bit of sauce, and slap it onto some buns for a fast and easy sloppy joe sandwich.

Now, while that might be the gist of how to implement this trick, there are a couple of additional things you can do to elevate your meal and give it a pop of flavor. And, if you've still got screeds of meatloaf sitting around, there are a few other easy ways to repurpose it into a new and tasty dinner.