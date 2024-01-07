Bodega-Style Chopped Cheese Recipe
The chopped cheese sandwich is a relative newcomer to the New York food scene as it dates back no further than the 1990s. As the name of the recipe indicates, it was first sold at the city's bodegas, although it seems to be a pretty all-American mashup that somewhat resembles a steakless cheesesteak, less-sloppy Joe, and deconstructed cheeseburger all rolled into one. While the sandwich is still sold by some bodegas and delis, hipsters, scenesters, and food bloggers all discovered it a decade or so ago and restaurateurs weren't far behind.
Home cooks, too, have realized how easy it is to make a DIY chopped cheese sandwich. Developer Deniz Vergara, who describes her version as "a ground beef patty that is chopped up and cooked with onions, topped with melty cheese, and stuffed into a roll with lettuce and tomato," admits that the sandwich "doesn't sound like anything special." Nevertheless, when all of these ingredients come together, the result is a sandwich she assures us is "really good." As her chopped cheese sandwich recipe is not difficult to put together, Vergara tells us, "I highly recommend making this."
Collect the ingredients for a bodega-style chopped cheese sandwich
To make the filling for this sandwich, you'll need ground beef (pre-formed into a patty shape), salt, adobo seasoning, onion, and American cheese. You'll also need a Cuban roll, butter, mayonnaise, ketchup, garlic powder, romaine lettuce, and a tomato for topping the sandwich.
Step 1: Stir up some fry (or sandwich) sauce
Make the mayo-ketchup by mixing together the mayonnaise, ketchup, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 2: Butter and toast the bun
Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Place the roll inside down on the pan and lightly toast it, pressing the roll down a bit until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 3: Brown the ground beef
In the same skillet, add the ground beef patty and sprinkle the top with the salt and adobo then begin to break up the meat until it is nearly all browned (a little pink is ok since it will continue to cook in the next step).
Step 4: Fry the onions
Push the meat to the outside of the pan and add the diced onions in the center. Cook the onions in the fat from the beef until onions are translucent.
Step 5: Stir the onions into the meat
Mix together the beef and onions until fully combined and push together into a shape that resembles the roll.
Step 6: Melt the cheese on top of the beef
Add 2 slices of the American cheese over the top of the beef mixture. Cook for about 2 minutes, until gooey and melted.
Step 7: Add spread to the roll
Spread mayo-ketchup on both sides of the toasted roll.
Step 8: Top it off
Transfer the meat and cheese to the roll, then top with some lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Step 9: Chop the sandwich into two pieces
Wrap the sandwich in foil and cut in half.
Step 10: Eat the chopped cheese sandwich
Enjoy immediately!
How do I serve a chopped cheese sandwich?
Exploring the delights of a NYC bodega-style chopped cheese sandwich offers a unique culinary experience. This sandwich, a staple of New York street food, is best enjoyed on the go. Its classic preparation and foil wrapping make it an ideal choice for a busy day, providing a convenient and delicious alternative to more cumbersome options like burgers. A typical serving suggestion includes a bag of chips and a can of soda, complementing the sandwich's flavors perfectly.
For those who prefer enjoying this culinary treat in the comfort of their own home, the chopped cheese sandwich offers a great option for a quick and satisfying meal. As Vergara suggests, "I recommend making these for lunch," highlighting the sandwich's simplicity and minimal ingredient requirement. To enhance the experience, pair the sandwich with French fries dipped in a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, often referred to as fry sauce. Additionally, you can opt for a bowl of soup or chili, or a fresh salad for a lighter accompaniment, providing a delightful contrast to the hearty sandwich.
How can I change up the chopped cheese sandwich to suit my own taste?
While the original bodega chopped cheese sandwiches were made with ground beef, Vergara notes, "You can absolutely sub ground turkey or plant-based meat." She also says that if you're not overly concerned with tradition, you don't have to retain the American cheese, either, but can instead "swap it out for any cheese you like," such as cheddar, Swiss, or pepper jack. As for the Cuban bread, if you are unable to source this specific item, her suggestion is to "use a long roll or a sub roll."
The chopped cheese sandwich isn't very spicy, as it's seasoned with nothing more than garlic powder and the flavorful but ultimately pretty mild spice blend known as adobo. However, you can always add a little heat if you wish. Vergara says, "You can make Sriracha mayo instead of mayo ketchup," while other types of hot sauce would also work as a ketchup replacement. She also suggests adding red pepper to the seasoning mix.
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 (8-inch) Cuban roll "pan de manteca", sliced in half-lengthwise
- 8 ounces 80% lean ground beef patty
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon adobo
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 slices American cheese
- ¼ cup chopped romaine lettuce
- 1 small tomato, thinly sliced
|Calories per Serving
|198
|Total Fat
|15.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|38.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|209.9 mg
|Protein
|8.8 g