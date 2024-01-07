Bodega-Style Chopped Cheese Recipe

The chopped cheese sandwich is a relative newcomer to the New York food scene as it dates back no further than the 1990s. As the name of the recipe indicates, it was first sold at the city's bodegas, although it seems to be a pretty all-American mashup that somewhat resembles a steakless cheesesteak, less-sloppy Joe, and deconstructed cheeseburger all rolled into one. While the sandwich is still sold by some bodegas and delis, hipsters, scenesters, and food bloggers all discovered it a decade or so ago and restaurateurs weren't far behind.

Home cooks, too, have realized how easy it is to make a DIY chopped cheese sandwich. Developer Deniz Vergara, who describes her version as "a ground beef patty that is chopped up and cooked with onions, topped with melty cheese, and stuffed into a roll with lettuce and tomato," admits that the sandwich "doesn't sound like anything special." Nevertheless, when all of these ingredients come together, the result is a sandwich she assures us is "really good." As her chopped cheese sandwich recipe is not difficult to put together, Vergara tells us, "I highly recommend making this."