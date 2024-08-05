Review: Captain Morgan Sliced Canned Cocktails Are A Hard Pass

I don't like Piña Coladas, and I don't like getting caught in the rain, but I do like a good cocktail, especially one that is hassle-free in the form of a pre-made option. That's where products like Captain Morgan's new Sliced canned cocktails enter the chat.

One of America's favorite rum brands just released four award-winning malt-based flavors inspired by classic cocktails, including Strawberry Margarita, Passionfruit Hurricane, Pineapple Daiquiri, and Mango Mai Tai. To be clear: Sliced canned cocktails do not contain rum, but they do contain a whole lot of flavor. These 12-ounce cans have a 5.8% ABV and are ready to amp up your summer BBQs, beach days, and tailgating events. If you want the flavors and vibes of a tropical drink anywhere — anytime — these new adult beverages might be calling your name.

But with so many new canned products out there, from flavorful seltzers to inventive hard teas, why go with a tried and true rum name when these creative concoctions don't contain rum? Are these new contenders in the canned department a hit? I tried each flavor in Captain Morgan's new Sliced canned cocktail line to find out. Here's all the details.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.