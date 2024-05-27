We Tried High Noon Vodka Iced Teas & This Is What Happened
As a tried and true Twisted Tea drinker, I am not one for the seltzer world. However, when I was offered the chance to try High Noon's new Vodka Iced Tea line, I jumped at the opportunity. Anything and everything tea floats my boat, so I was ready to see if this top seltzer brand's hard tea was on par with my palate.
High Noon's recently-launched four vodka iced tea flavors include Original, Lemon, Peach, and Raspberry. Each flavor is gluten free, only 90 calories, and 4.5% ABV. Made with real iced tea, real vodka, and no added sugar, I stood at attention, waiting for my package to arrive. I anticipated the flavor differences between your typical malt-based hard teas and this new twist with vodka, but I wasn't ready for what I found.
Barbecues, beach days, concert tailgating -– this new addition to the High Noon family has all the makings for a great summer drink. Do these cans really have the "spirit of summer in every sip?" Let's find out.
What does High Noon's Original Vodka Iced Tea taste like?
It felt right to start this review with the OG — High Noon's Original Vodka Iced Tea. I have to say, I was blown away by the flavor! This option literally tasted like sweetened iced tea. There was a touch of alcohol in the aftertaste, but I couldn't tell it was vodka. For me, that's a huge win. However, I think my favorite part was the actual tea flavor. It really did taste like fresh brewed black tea. With no sugar, I'm still trying to figure out how they made this hard drink so sweet. But the flavor wasn't cloying; just a touch of sugar to mellow out the black tea's bitter essence. These could be very dangerous on a hot summer's day.
Needless to say, High Noon really pushed me to expand my tea-loving ways. The Original flavor was excellent, mimicking a traditional sweet tea recipe with an alcoholic twist. I can't believe I'm saying this, but you might see me this summer with a High Noon in hand!
What does High Noon's Lemon Vodka Iced Tea taste like?
After trying the Original flavor, I had high hopes for High Noon's Lemon Vodka Iced Tea. I was anticipating a touch of acidity to an already stellar drink, but this one didn't really taste like lemon or iced tea at all.
I could definitely pick out notes of lemon, but it reminded me more of the smell and taste of a flavored vodka. I had a few quick flashbacks to my younger years; think Bacardi. There wasn't a huge kick like you'd get with a shot of vodka, but it wasn't tea-tasting at all. There was no foundation of that signature black tea flavor like with the Original, leaving me a little confused when it came to this option.
I guess if you like mixed drinks that lean lemon, you might like this one, but for me, this was a hard no. With no tea flavor and a vodka-leaning taste, I'll stick to what I know.
What does High Noon's Peach Vodka Iced Tea taste like?
After the lemon, I was a little nervous to try High Noon's Peach Vodka Iced Tea, but I have to say, this one surprised me. The peach scent was strong when I opened the can, and the taste followed suit, but it wasn't that artificial flavoring I was anticipating. No, this drink really tasted like it contained fresh peach juice.
When it came to the tea base, I didn't really get the flavor until the aftertaste, where I got hints of black tea's bitter essence on the backend of the sip. There was a little alcohol flavor, as well, but it wasn't strong or overpowering.
Overall, I'd call this one tea-adjacent. I didn't mind it, as it wasn't too sweet, but it didn't exactly taste like an iced tea. However, I'd still recommend it. The drink was crisp and refreshing — perfect for summer — but it wasn't for me. I want to taste the tea and feel like I'm on Grandma's porch on a 90-degree day. Peach was good, but it didn't impress.
What does High Noon's Raspberry Vodka Iced Tea taste like?
My last taste test in the lineup was the Raspberry Vodka Iced Tea flavor, and I have to say, I didn't love it. However, this one did taste like tea; you just have to appreciate and enjoy raspberry, which I've learned I don't.
The main flavor in the profile was a strong and bold raspberry that leaned tart and a little artificial. But with that bold fruity flavor came black tea on the backend to help smooth out the acidic bite. If you like raspberry, you'll love this one, but I did get subtle hints of vodka, leaning more towards that flavored vodka vibe over a true flavored iced tea.
Was this one bad? Absolutely not, but it's definitely not for me. For those who love berry drinks, I do recommend High Noon's Raspberry Vodka Iced Tea, especially if you're a tea drinker — with or without alcohol.
Our final thoughts on High Noon's vodka iced tea line
High Noon's new vodka iced teas were a lot better than I expected. I love sugar and I dislike vodka, even from some of the best brands, so it's saying a lot that I found some real winners here. If I had to pick one, hands down, it's the Original. This is a solid tea drink and one I would reach for, especially since it has no sugar. This is a huge selling point for me — and for High Noon when you look at the other tea drinks on the market. It's the reason I have to be cautious when I reach for a hard tea option, but now, I don't have to worry one bit.
Overall, I think this is a really great selection of hard iced teas –- all featuring their own unique flavor profiles. The brand truly created something for everyone in the tea world, and I definitely recommended giving them a try!