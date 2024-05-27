We Tried High Noon Vodka Iced Teas & This Is What Happened

As a tried and true Twisted Tea drinker, I am not one for the seltzer world. However, when I was offered the chance to try High Noon's new Vodka Iced Tea line, I jumped at the opportunity. Anything and everything tea floats my boat, so I was ready to see if this top seltzer brand's hard tea was on par with my palate.

High Noon's recently-launched four vodka iced tea flavors include Original, Lemon, Peach, and Raspberry. Each flavor is gluten free, only 90 calories, and 4.5% ABV. Made with real iced tea, real vodka, and no added sugar, I stood at attention, waiting for my package to arrive. I anticipated the flavor differences between your typical malt-based hard teas and this new twist with vodka, but I wasn't ready for what I found.

Barbecues, beach days, concert tailgating -– this new addition to the High Noon family has all the makings for a great summer drink. Do these cans really have the "spirit of summer in every sip?" Let's find out.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.