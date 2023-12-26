We Tasted And Ranked 23 Gatorade Flavors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gatorade was invented at the University of Florida in the year 1965. What started out as a way to help the football team survive the cruel heat turned into a sports drink that would overtake the nation and beyond.

It seems like everyone has tried at least one of the many Gatorade drinks at least once in their life, whether it be from playing sports, an epic workout, a hot summer's day, or a long night. But this drink has made leaps and bounds from its Lemon-Lime origins. While Orange, the brand's second flavor, was released in 1969, Gatorade now features hundreds of products and flavors to explore. Which flavor is your go-to, and if you're not savvy in the world of electrolytes, which flavor should you try first?

In this taste-testing escapade, I rounded up a variety of 23 Gatorade flavors to help answer the question of which one is truly the best. From the classic thirst-quenching options to the bold concoctions that had me questioning the sanity of the Gatorade flavor scientists, it's time to see who comes out on top.