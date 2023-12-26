We Tasted And Ranked 23 Gatorade Flavors
Gatorade was invented at the University of Florida in the year 1965. What started out as a way to help the football team survive the cruel heat turned into a sports drink that would overtake the nation and beyond.
It seems like everyone has tried at least one of the many Gatorade drinks at least once in their life, whether it be from playing sports, an epic workout, a hot summer's day, or a long night. But this drink has made leaps and bounds from its Lemon-Lime origins. While Orange, the brand's second flavor, was released in 1969, Gatorade now features hundreds of products and flavors to explore. Which flavor is your go-to, and if you're not savvy in the world of electrolytes, which flavor should you try first?
In this taste-testing escapade, I rounded up a variety of 23 Gatorade flavors to help answer the question of which one is truly the best. From the classic thirst-quenching options to the bold concoctions that had me questioning the sanity of the Gatorade flavor scientists, it's time to see who comes out on top.
23. Gatorade Fit – Tropical Mango
First impressions matter, and Gatorade Fit's Tropical Mango failed that test. This one is like a slap in the face from a tropical fruit gone rogue. Tropical Mango? More like Tropical Mayhem.
To describe this concoction as "disgusting" might be an understatement. The flavor profile is a weird mix of artificial mango, watermelon, for some reason, and stevia. The result? A bewildering clash of tastes and smells that left me in a state of utter confusion.
On the drinkability scale, Gatorade Fit's Tropical Mango ranks somewhere between trying to sip molasses through a straw and licking a battery –- not a pleasant experience by any stretch of the imagination. This is a hard no and one I will probably never recommend. Just drink water.
22. Gatorade Fit – Watermelon Strawberry
Next up is another Gatorade Fit option — Watermelon Strawberry. While I also despised this flavor, I can give one positive note. There is a glimmer of hope in the form of a fleeting resemblance to a childhood favorite — the strawberry ring pop. The initial sip hints at nostalgia, but this ray of sunshine is tragically short-lived.
Enter stage left: Stevia, the notorious alterer of flavors which many do not appreciate. For a lot of people, the aftertaste of stevia completely overtakes the profile, leaving that distinct artificial sweetener flavor. If you're one of those individuals with a personal vendetta against stevia, then Gatorade Fit's Watermelon Strawberry flavor is definitely not for you.
21. Gatorade Fierce – Grape
I am not a fan of anything artificially grape, but I gave Grape Gatorade Fierce a shot. The smell brought me right back to my childhood with cough syrup like Dimetapp. Honestly, after experiencing the first sip, I'd rather drink the cold medicine.
The olfactory experience alone is enough to make one question the life choices that led to this point, and the flavor that follows isn't much better. This one tastes artificial, bitter, and screams cold medicine that a parent would force you to take. I'm not sure even a spoonful of sugar would help this medicine go down.
There is nothing here that saves this flavor for me, and I have a hard time believing that anyone would find this refreshing. This is another big no within this ultimate ranking.
20. Gatorade Zero – Berry
Get ready to transport yourself back to the days of middle school, but not in the way you might think. Gatorade Zero's Berry flavor smells like pre-teen lip gloss and tastes like it, too. You get a mix of raspberry and, perhaps, blueberry flavoring mixed together. However, any hopes of a sweet symphony are quickly dashed as the flavor leans heavily toward the tart and tangy side of the spectrum.
It's not that there's a lack of sweetness — there's a hint of it — but the tartness takes center stage, and the stevia removes any chance of a harmonious aftertaste. This one is definitely not for me. If you like berry flavoring, maybe it's for you.
19. Gatorade Zero – Orange
Right from the first sip, you can tell Orange Gatorade Zero is sugar-free. You still get that same orange flavoring as the sugar-filled version, but that fake sugar kicks in after a few seconds and ruins the sip. There aren't any bold flavors to cover up the lack of sweetness. The result is a beverage that falls flat, leaving you yearning for the genuine taste of sugar without the artificial aftertaste.
The attempt to replicate the classic orange flavor without the sugar may have been a noble endeavor, but the execution leaves much to be desired. This one is a straight-up miss — just drink the regular version.
18. Gatorade Zero – Strawberry Kiwi
I was deeply surprised taking a sip of the Strawberry Kiwi zero-sugar version. I almost like this one better than the original because it's not as sickeningly sweet. While the artificial strawberry flavor is still present, it takes a step back in the absence of its sugared counterpart, allowing a more subdued and, for some, a more palatable experience.
It's a delicate balance between the recognizable taste of strawberry and the desire for a less saccharine profile. To be clear, I still don't like this flavor, but it's one of the Zero options that might be okay in a pinch. For me, I'll stick to waste. Or nothing.
17. Strawberry Watermelon
When you first open the bottle of Strawberry Watermelon Gatorade, you get hit with the smell, which is intensely sweet. The taste isn't much better. You get that artificial strawberry essence that overpowers the flavor profile and your nostrils. However, the watermelon does come in at the end of the sip. It's not doing enough to cut the candied flavoring, but it does make an appearance.
Overall, this one is way too sweet for me, especially if I'm looking to quench my thirst. But I know there are some sweet tooths out there who will love Strawberry Watermelon, for sure.
16. Gatorade Fierce – Blue Cherry
Right from the get-go, Gatorade Fierce's Blue Cherry option hits you with that "blue" flavor that has become a trademark of Gatorade varieties. It's a familiar, albeit divisive, introduction that sets the stage for what's to come.
The real surprise comes as the taste journey unfolds, revealing a rich cherry presence on the back end. While cherry might sound like a delightful addition, the sweet and tart elements seem to be at odds, engaging in a flavor clash that is less than harmonious. The attempt to marry the sweetness of "blue" with the richness of cherry results in a discordant blend.
In my mind and my taste buds, Blue Cherry seems to miss the mark. The flavors clash, and with so many other great options to choose from, there's no need to settle for mediocre.
15. Gatorade Frost – Arctic Blitz
I don't often lose the ability to describe food and drink, but Gatorade Frost's Arctic Blitz flavor is just plain confusing. The color and the label don't really tell me what this one is supposed to taste like, so I was at a loss after my first sip.
The smell almost has a tropical vibe to it — think mango and passion fruit. Regarding the arctic visuals on the label, the taste doesn't really pull "cold weather" for me. Instead, I get more of a tropical beach vibe from each sip.
Overall, no matter how I describe this one, I simply don't like it. If a tropical smoothie and water had a baby, this is it. And it's not the flavor I want when I need to quench my thirst.
14. Cool Blue
I love blue Gatorade, and I thought this one was for me. However, when it came down to it, I did not enjoy the Cool Blue Gatorade flavor. There are vivid notes of raspberry at the back end of the sip, with hints of tart blueberry on the front. But something about this one just didn't sit well with me.
In the realm of Gatorade options, I think this brand has a better blue option, as you'll see moving forward. I think I'd be okay with having this one if I really needed to hydrate, but I'll pass for now.
13. Gatorade Zero – Glacier Freeze
For sugar-free, Gatorade Zero's Glacier Freeze isn't too bad. You definitely notice the lack of sugar at the end of the sip, as it leans bitter and somewhat off. But you can still taste that "blue" flavoring throughout most of it. It's a familiar and somewhat elusive taste that manages to maintain its presence even in the absence of sugar.
At the end of the day, I'm always going to pick the better-tasting option, which means giving me my real sugar flavoring. But in a pinch, we could make this work. If you need to cut out the sugar and love the blue of Gatorade, give this one a try.
12. Gatorade Fierce – Green Apple
When it comes to the Green Apple Gatorade Fierce flavor, the taste and smell match, and honestly, it's not as bad as I thought it was going to be. This option tastes like one of those artificial apple lollipops but without the caramel coating. Yet, it is surprisingly not overpoweringly sweet or tart. It's actually pretty balanced.
Green Apple has a taste that mirrors the expectations set by its aroma. It's not a flavor I would personally choose, but the acknowledgment of its surprisingly harmonious profile suggests that it might find favor among those seeking a well-balanced fruity experience. If you haven't tried it yet, put this on your Gatorade to-do list.
11. Gatorade Zero – Glacier Cherry
Next up is Gatorade Zero's Glacier Cherry flavor. For this sugar-free option, you get less of that tart, fake sugar taste. Instead, you'll be presented with a rich, fruity ending. The cherry flavor in this option is strong and bold. It might be an acquired taste — you really have to like cherry to like this one.
Despite being a polarizing flavor, you're not lacking or feel like you're lacking sugar, which is always a plus in my book. You won't find that overpowering stevia flavor here. For those who appreciate the boldness of cherry without the guilt of added sugars, this could be a winning choice in the sugar-free category.
10. Gatorade Zero – Fruit Punch
Breaking into the top 10 is Gatorade Zero's Fruit Punch option, and it offered me a big surprise. This sugar-free flavor doesn't have that icky aftertaste like the others with stevia instead of sugar, but don't get your hopes up too high. It doesn't completely taste like the original, either.
This one's not bad, per se, but there's just something a little off, which I assume is due to the sugar substitute. The flavor profile is a little less sweet than its sugar-fulled counterpart, but you can clearly tell the flavor stems from the essence of fruit punch. If you're looking for a sugar-free Gatorade option, I'd recommend giving this one a try.
9. Gatorade Zero – Lemon Lime
Gatorade Zero's Lemon Lime flavor was incredibly impressive, placing in ninth place on this ultimate ranking. I have to say, out of all the Zeros, this one tastes the most like its sugar-filled counterpart.
You get the lemon and lime flavors in a balanced way throughout the entire sip. The only real tell is in the aftertaste, but you really have to look for it. It doesn't come screaming in with that overwhelming stevia flavor. If you're a fan of the original and seeking a sugar-free alternative that doesn't compromise on taste, Gatorade Zero Lemon Lime is poised to become your go-to choice.
8. Lemon Lime
Some have a penchant for the classics, and the Lemon Lime option is just that. The OG flavor of the brand, the real ones know this is a solid choice when you need to quench your thirst. This one leans more lime than lemon, but the acidity is there, promoting a subtle cut to the limeade-leaning flavor at the back end of the profile.
Despite the deviation from the traditional lemon-lime equilibrium, this option still carries the refreshing qualities that define the classic flavor. It may not be the go-to option for me, but the acknowledgment that it would be consumed if thirst beckoned underscores its enduring appeal as a reliable hydration choice.
7. Gatorade Zero – Lime Cucumber
Explain to me how this one is sweeter than its original counterpart. I was completely shocked at how sugary the Gatorade Zero Lime Cucumber flavor tasted for a zero-sugar drink.
You still get a lot of cucumber in the scent and the taste, but there is something deliciously sweet about this flavor. The culprit remains elusive, with the lime providing a tangy backdrop that doesn't entirely account for the unexpected sweetness.
Despite the confusion, the overall verdict on Gatorade Zero Lime Cucumber is positive, especially in the context of sugar-free options. It's confusing but good — as far as sugar-free options go.
6. Lemonade
Gatorade's Lemonade flavor leans tart over sweet. You get a mix of lime on the front end and lemon on the back, which is a little weird considering lime wasn't invited to this party. The lemonade journey begins with a pronounced tartness that takes center stage, setting this variant apart from the typically sweeter lemonade offerings. The bold choice to embrace tartness offers a crisp and invigorating experience for those who prefer a more tangy lemonade profile.
Nonetheless, this flavor is a pretty good warm-weather alternative for lemonade with added electrolytes to truly leave you refreshed. Dare I say we start making some weirdly creative cocktails?
5. Gatorade Frost – Glacier Cherry
Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the unexpected charm of Gatorade Frost's Glacier Cherry. There is something about this flavor I really liked, and I didn't think I would. I am not a huge cherry person, but the profile has depth and builds as you sip. You get hints of cherry on the front, but those rich tart notes are balanced with sugar on the back, offering a more complex fruity profile, especially in the form of a thirst-quenching drink.
Claiming spot number five, Glacier Cherry is surprisingly enjoyable. Whether you're a cherry aficionado or someone seeking a flavor adventure, this variant proves that sometimes the most unexpected combinations can result in a delightful and well-balanced hydration experience.
4. Lime Cucumber
The smell of this one alone gave me pause. Ya'll, this flavor legit smells like a cucumber, and that's really not my vibe for drinks unless there's some gin mixed in. However, I have to say, this one is actually tasty and refreshing. My initial skepticism dissipated as the acid and flavor from the lime cut any weird taste from the cucumber, and this absolutely tasted like a cucumber. It's kind of wild, but I can see myself reaching for one of these when it's hot or after a workout.
Placing at number four, this unique flavor challenges conventional expectations, proving that sometimes the most unconventional combinations can result in a delightful and well-balanced hydration experience. Get ready to embrace the wild side of Lime Cucumber — it might just become your go-to refreshment, no gin required.
3. Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch used to be a favorite, but after a few too many long nights, this flavor ended up gaining an unwelcome paired association. Be that as it may, this is still a top flavor in my book. It tastes like a regular fruit punch drink, just a tad watered down. You get the hints of fruity with a good amount of sweetness on the backend that makes you want to keep drinking and quench that thirst.
Despite any associations from the past, this one secures its place as a top contender, delivering the quintessential fruit punch experience with a touch of nostalgia. For those who appreciate a classic fruit punch with a familiar and slightly watered-down twist, this flavor remains a timeless choice.
2. Gatorade Frost – Glacier Freeze
Earning the silver medal is Gatorade Frost's Glacier Freeze, the best blue drink of the bunch. This flavor tastes like blue in the best way possible. I know that's not a great description, but it's my favorite unnatural-colored drink in this lineup.
Overall, this option can be described as fruity, but it doesn't dig deep into the tart berry profile. It's balanced with sweetness and gets two thumbs up from me. Here's to the delightful mystery of the "blue" experience that makes Glacier Freeze a top contender in the lineup. It may not be natural, but it sure is delicious and refreshing.
1. Orange
There is something to be said about Orange Gatorade, a tried and true favorite. You get a hint of orange that reminds you of popsicles in the summer months that's not too sweet but also not overly artificial. It's this delicate equilibrium that elevates Gatorade Orange to iconic status.
While Orange is one of my personal favorites, it can clearly hold its own in this massive lineup. Whether you're seeking a trip down memory lane or simply reaching for a reliably delicious hydration option, this one stands tall as the epitome of summer in a bottle. Here's to the enduring legacy of a classic — cheers to Gatorade Orange.