Berczy Vodka Spritz Canned Cocktail Review: We Weren't Fans Of Hard Seltzers Until Now

Tired of the same old canned cocktails that fizz with monotony? Enter Berczy, the game-changer in the realm of ready-to-drink beverages. This UK-based brand embarked on a quest to redefine the essence of a refreshing vodka spritz, steering clear of the mundane and banishing the boredom that often accompanies traditional hard seltzers. Their inspiration? The pulsating energy of London, where Berczy was meticulously crafted to bring a burst of British exuberance to your taste buds.

Sick of lackluster seltzers dominating the market, Berczy set out to elevate the American drinking experience with a tantalizing twist of UK innovation. Made from distilled vodka and real fruit juices, boasting 4% ABV, no artificial colors, and only 110 calories per can, Berczy's ultimate goal is to "fix up the American dream." Can the brand do it? (Get it?)

I had the opportunity to try Berczy's three signature flavors to see if they really do elevate the canned cocktail game, and overall, I was pretty impressed. Let's get to the critiques!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc