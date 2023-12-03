Berczy Vodka Spritz Canned Cocktail Review: We Weren't Fans Of Hard Seltzers Until Now
Tired of the same old canned cocktails that fizz with monotony? Enter Berczy, the game-changer in the realm of ready-to-drink beverages. This UK-based brand embarked on a quest to redefine the essence of a refreshing vodka spritz, steering clear of the mundane and banishing the boredom that often accompanies traditional hard seltzers. Their inspiration? The pulsating energy of London, where Berczy was meticulously crafted to bring a burst of British exuberance to your taste buds.
Sick of lackluster seltzers dominating the market, Berczy set out to elevate the American drinking experience with a tantalizing twist of UK innovation. Made from distilled vodka and real fruit juices, boasting 4% ABV, no artificial colors, and only 110 calories per can, Berczy's ultimate goal is to "fix up the American dream." Can the brand do it? (Get it?)
I had the opportunity to try Berczy's three signature flavors to see if they really do elevate the canned cocktail game, and overall, I was pretty impressed. Let's get to the critiques!
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc
Peach & Raspberry
First up was Berczy's Peach & Raspberry option, and this flavor was the ultimate surprise. When you open the can, you only get peach from the scent. To be honest, this was welcomed because I'm not a huge raspberry person unless we're talking fresh raspberries, which I added as a garnish because why not? Right away, I was taken aback at first sip with a light and refreshing flavor profile and mouthfeel. The drink is definitely peach-forward, but it's not super sweet, and you get a light tang from the raspberries at the end. This is a very balanced drink, and it didn't have the harsh bubbles of some seltzers.
Overall, I was blown away by this one. The fruit doesn't taste artificial, there is no overwhelming vodka bite, and the bubbles aren't aggressive or metallic tasting. This was a really delicious experience and something I would actually consider buying in the future.
Lemon & Lime
Next up was Berczy's Lemon & Lime option, and this one I was excited to try. I get a little nervous though when it comes to lemon-lime anything because the taste can be super sour or lime-heavy. However, when it comes to Berczy, this brand seemingly cracked the code, as I actually tasted lemon in this drink. I also didn't get that artificial limeade flavoring, either, which was surprising and welcomed. Maybe the Brits are right about our seltzers.
While the lime profile is definitely there on the back end, this tasted pretty balanced without being too sour or too sweet. The Lemon & Lime flavor by Berczy is the definition of refreshing and doesn't scream vodka or seltzer. It's pretty impressive and worth a try!
Passionfruit & Turmeric
Last on the taste list was Berczy's Passionfruit & Turmeric option, and I was definitely hesitant when it came to this flavor combination. But hey, turmeric is good for you so, clearly, this drink is also good for me. (Jokes, I kid -– drink responsibly.)
Overall, this one wasn't horrible, but it's definitely an acquired taste. The passionfruit and turmeric flavors were pretty balanced, but since passionfruit isn't overly sweet, and turmeric is a spice, the profile here didn't make sense to me. I think I was looking for a flavor that was more refreshing and invigorating. But to me, this one tasted a little bitter with a tang on the back end of the sip.
Honestly, this is the only flavor that just didn't feel real and fresh. Was it bad? No, but compared to the other flavors, this is the weakest link. I'm here for Berczy, but I will always reach for another flavor option.
Where to get Berczy Vodka Spritz and how much they cost
The Berczy beverage revolution is now in the States. You can experience the vibrant burst of Berczy vodka spritz at select stores across New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. You can also order directly on the company's website, too, with the click of a button.
You can get a variety pack of 8, 12-ounce cans for $18.99 or 24 cans for $55.99. However, if you fall in love with a specific flavor like I did, you can purchase 4, 12-ounce cans for 10.99 or 14 cans for $64.99.
Whether you're strolling through the aisles of your local store or browsing online, Berczy is poised to redefine your expectations of a truly refreshing canned beverage. With Berczy, you always have options.
Final thoughts on Berczy Hard Seltzers
Overall, I was really surprised at how much I liked Berczy's UK version of hard seltzers, especially as someone who doesn't drink seltzers or vodka. The flavors didn't taste artificial, and they were truly refreshing. Color me impressed.
The thing I really like about these canned cocktails is that they didn't have that seltzer or canned taste, and they weren't vodka-heavy by any means. Honestly, I didn't really catch any vodka taste within any option, and that's a win in my book. Each flavor was truly balanced, light, and refreshing. I think these would be great to enjoy as-is or used as a base for making your own creative summer cocktails for brunch or game day.
I'm giving these the thumbs up. These are a must-try and a new favorite for anytime fun!