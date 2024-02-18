It's A Mistake To Think All Frozen Veggies Need To Be Cooked

While it's nice to have fresh vegetables, it's not always farmers market season. In fact, it's perfectly okay to rely on frozen vegetables when fresh options aren't available. Sometimes, frozen veggies are even preferable to their fresh counterparts, plus they're usually pre-cut and ready to use. They're picked at peak ripeness and flash-frozen, often on the day of harvest, retaining all the vitamins of fresh produce. Moreover, many frozen vegetables don't even require cooking, depending on your intended use.

Most frozen vegetables are at least partially cooked before freezing, so cooking them again after letting them thaw isn't always necessary. Like many fresh veggies, numerous frozen varieties are not only perfectly edible uncooked, but some can be absolutely delicious on their own, or add a delightful texture to your meal. Simply toss them into your salad for a burst of flavor, or incorporate them into a smoothie or sauce to save a step.