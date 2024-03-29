The Starchy Secret Ingredient For The Fluffiest Cinnamon Buns Ever
There's nothing like waking up with a hot cup of coffee and a warm, gooey, fluffy cinnamon bun. Who can resist a light, buttery roll filled with cinnamon sugar and topped with a sticky sweet glaze? If you want to surprise your family, friends, and coworkers with the yummiest, fluffiest cinnamon rolls ever, the secret is to use cornstarch. Adding cornstarch to the all-purpose flour and other dry ingredients in your cinnamon rolls recipe will give you a super light, tender breakfast pastry that you'll be tempted to eat for lunch and dinner too.
If you've taken the time to make homemade cinnamon buns or rolls from scratch, you know how frustrating it can be when they turn out dry and flat. Improving the texture by adding cornstarch is a super easy way to elevate your cinnamon rolls. Cornstarch is a common baking ingredient used to create tender, crumbly cakes and cookies, making it the perfect addition for creating soft, melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon buns. With some cornstarch and other useful tips, you can easily transform your rolls from tough and dense to light and airy.
The magic of cornstarch
Cornstarch is a gluten-free starch that comes from the endosperm of corn kernels. It's often used as a thickening agent for marinades, sauces, and soups — the starch molecules expand when heat and moisture are added, thickening the liquid it's added to. Cornstarch is also the key ingredient for fluffy and soft baked goods. It's commonly used in baking cakes because it softens the proteins in the flour, giving you a more delicate dessert with the perfect crumb.
Mixing your all-purpose flour with cornstarch will make it similar to the more airy cake flour, resulting in more tender than your average cinnamon buns. For those who are allergic to corn, you can substitute cornstarch with tapioca flour. Tapioca flour is commonly used for desserts as well since it has a neutral flavor. Keep in mind that it's not as strong as cornstarch so you'll need to double the amount.
Did you know there's another secret use for cornstarch in your cinnamon rolls? It's also often added to the cinnamon sugar filling to thicken it, making it extra gooey and sticky which also helps it cling to the dough as it bakes.
Other ways to ensure fluffy rolls
While cornstarch is the secret ingredient for making your buns extra fluffy, there are also some common mistakes to avoid when making cinnamon rolls to ensure your rolls don't turn out dry and dense. For one, using too much flour in your dough will dry out your rolls, while insufficient flour will cause them not to rise properly. The dough should be tacky but not super sticky. As you mix the dough, you can slowly add a bit more flour until you reach the proper consistency, making sure to monitor the texture as you do.
Another key for pillowy-soft cinnamon buns is to allow your dough to rise properly. While it's possible to make no-yeast cinnamon rolls, without the yeast to make your dough rise, the rolls simply won't be as soft and delicious. Some people prefer to let their dough rise overnight in the refrigerator, but you can also use instant yeast to reduce the rising time.
Using cornstarch, adding the right amount of flour, and allowing your rolls to rise properly will give you the softest, most mouthwatering cinnamon rolls to share with family and friends. If you have leftovers, cover and leave them on the counter for up to two days, or refrigerate for up to five days. You can also freeze them for up to three months, thawing overnight in the refrigerator when you're ready to enjoy.