The Starchy Secret Ingredient For The Fluffiest Cinnamon Buns Ever

While cornstarch is the secret ingredient for making your buns extra fluffy, there are also some common mistakes to avoid when making cinnamon rolls to ensure your rolls don't turn out dry and dense. For one, using too much flour in your dough will dry out your rolls, while insufficient flour will cause them not to rise properly. The dough should be tacky but not super sticky. As you mix the dough, you can slowly add a bit more flour until you reach the proper consistency, making sure to monitor the texture as you do.

Another key for pillowy-soft cinnamon buns is to allow your dough to rise properly. While it's possible to make no-yeast cinnamon rolls, without the yeast to make your dough rise, the rolls simply won't be as soft and delicious. Some people prefer to let their dough rise overnight in the refrigerator, but you can also use instant yeast to reduce the rising time.

Using cornstarch, adding the right amount of flour, and allowing your rolls to rise properly will give you the softest, most mouthwatering cinnamon rolls to share with family and friends. If you have leftovers, cover and leave them on the counter for up to two days, or refrigerate for up to five days. You can also freeze them for up to three months, thawing overnight in the refrigerator when you're ready to enjoy.