14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Apple Pie

There's no pie quite like apple pie. According to Google Trends via Pioneer Woman, classic pie flavor is an all-time favorite and is the most searched-for pie online by internet users in the U.S., attesting to its popularity. While the phrase "American as apple pie" is one that everyone knows, it's interesting to note that it originated far before there was a European presence in the country.

The first apple pie recipes date back to 13th century England, with Dutch incarnations appearing long before the dish reached the United States. Despite its origins, though, apple pie has become a staple of U.S. cooking, and virtually every grandparent across the country has their own recipe.

Apple pie may look simple, but it's deceptively hard to nail the balance of a soft, sweet center and a crispy, robust crust. All too often, mistakes made with apple pie can lead to the apples being poorly cooked or overly moist, the dough becoming dense or mealy, or a collapsed or exploded end result. Thankfully, by avoiding the main errors when making this pie using simple fixes, your dessert will be perfect every time.