August Aldi Finds For Giving Weeknight Dinners A New Twist
As the end of summer approaches, finding new and reliable ways to streamline the inevitable dinner routine is essential. Luckily, Aldi has you covered with several savory options that easily transform into quick and tasty dinners in no time. With upcoming school and work schedules on the horizon, securing more convenient meal staples can help ease the arduous transition from summer to fall. After all, before you end your days with a square or two of the Aldi chocolate bar that's too good to pass up, you first need to fill your belly with a warm and satisfying meal.
On the whole, Aldi has gleaned a reputation for offering customers low-cost products and a unique, no-frills shopping experience. The German grocer relies heavily on its private label brand, which allows shoppers to get more for their money. Apart from Aldi's unique rental shopping cart protocol and bagging your own groceries, once you begin to shop at this one-of-a-kind grocer on the regular, you quickly learn how Aldi sets itself apart from other retailers. Part of the intrinsic way Aldi differs from other major supermarkets is the brand's dedication to consistently offering new and delicious products. While the Aldi website features a weekly ad as well as an upcoming products tab, Daily Meal has the skinny on the brand's newer food items that will help you upgrade dinnertime in a flash.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Deli Pizza
Before reaching dinnertime, you need simple yet flavorful options for breakfast and lunch. When it comes to the first meal of the day, if you've been eager to upgrade your everyday eggs and make a breakfast pizza, Aldi is re-releasing a classic with Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Deli Pizza. This one-of-a-kind pie costs $5.99 and will be available starting August 7.
Earthly Grains Street Food Ready to Serve Rice
While you may be used to buying the wild and brown rice varieties of Aldi's Earthly Grains microwavable rice, from August 7, Aldi is debuting two new and exciting flavors. At just $1.49 each, you'll be able to upgrade your weekly oven-baked chicken with either a sweet and sour option that has hints of garlic, ginger, and citrus or a mango chutney variety with masala sauce.
L'oven Fresh Sweet Ube Bread
Instead of grating purple yams to make homemade ube bread, save yourself the trouble and wait for Aldi to debut a pre-made variety on August 7. Whether you need a bready side to serve with your next dinner or after-dinner snack adorned with smears of Nutella, try conveniently sliced L'oven Fresh Sweet Ube Bread for just $3.99.
Great Gherkins Mango Habanero or Spicy Maple Bourbon Pickle Chips
Whether you like pickle chips as a side or loaded onto slow-cooker pulled pork sandwiches, starting August 14, Aldi will feature two new varieties worth trying. If you already love Aldi's Great Gherkins sweet heat and smoky BBQ flavors, spice lovers will surely enjoy the brand's new mango habanero and spicy maple bourbon varieties at only $2.79 per jar.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chickpea Pizza
Indian food lovers are sure to enjoy the new Mama Cozzi pizza variety debuting on August 14. Save the time and effort you need to make homemade butter chicken and grab Aldi's new Indian-style chickpea pizza for only $4.99. If you want a new way to enjoy one of your favorite Indian dishes, give this unique pizza a try.
Specially Selected Caprese or Roasted Vegetable Piadinas
To change up your weekly pizza rotation, try Aldi's Specially Selected Piadinas. Unlike your usual pepperoni, pepper, and provolone pizza, piadinas are individual flatbreads stuffed with signature Italian toppings. Aldi's Specially Selected caprese and roasted vegetable varieties each cost $2.79 and will be available in stores from August 21.
Specially Selected Pumpkin & Butternut Squash or Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce
If you enjoy creamy butternut squash pasta, why not simplify your meal prep with Aldi's new seasonal jarred varieties? The brand's Specially Selected pumpkin and butternut squash and pumpkin chipotle flavors will be available in Aldi stores from August 21. Grab either of these 24-ounce jars for only $3.99.