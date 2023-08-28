Upgrade Your Everyday Eggs And Make A Breakfast Pizza
While there may be 101 ways to cook an egg, have you ever considered using this delicious breakfast staple to make one of your favorite late-night meals? Pizza is one of those dishes that almost every food lover can appreciate. According to one 2022 survey conducted by Donatos via Swns Digital, 72% of 2,000 pizza aficionados claim they could eat this signature tomato pie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day for the foreseeable future. Instead of dressing every one of your future pizzas with the usual tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, you might want to get creative if you're planning on eating pizza for breakfast. Sure, a plate of hot scrambled eggs is always welcome, but think of how much more satisfying your morning meal would be atop a nice crusty layer of pizza dough.
The best part about making a homemade breakfast pizza is the many fun and creative ways you can make this dish your own. Instead of just cracking a few eggs onto the doughy rounds, why not use all your favorite breakfast sides, such as bacon, sausage, and cheese? As it turns out, there's more than one way to make a delicious egg-topped breakfast pizza.
How to use eggs to make a delicious breakfast pizza
If you're craving pizza for breakfast, assembling a pie bright and early or even the night before may be the perfect way to eat your next serving of eggs. The night before you plan on serving up this egg-friendly pizza, prepare your favorite pizza dough and let it rise in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, you can roll it out on an oiled pizza pan or parchment-lined baking sheet and add your favorite toppings.
Before adding those protein-rich eggs, sub in any tomato sauce alternative like fresh chopped tomatoes or even a generous helping of sausage gravy. Simply add your favorite breakfast ingredients, like cooked and chopped bacon or sausage, along with your favorite sauteed vegetables. Then, all you need to do is add some shredded cheese and crack raw eggs directly on top of your masterpiece before cooking this one-of-a-kind breakfast pizza in a high-degree oven.
If you'd rather have your eggs scrambled, precook your pizza dough until almost completely set. Scramble your eggs in a skillet, leaving them a bit softer than usual. Once your pizza crust is almost completely cooked, add your soft scrambled eggs and any additional sauce or cheese, and finish the pie off in the oven for five more minutes. Now that you know how to make an eggcellent breakfast pizza, there are additional ways you can make this fun and appetizing dish even more convenient.
Not every breakfast pizza needs to be served up on homemade pizza dough
Even though you can simplify the process of using pizza dough by crafting a skillet breakfast pizza without even turning on your oven, what if you don't want to go through the trouble of whipping up a homemade crust? Luckily, there are many different products you can choose from in the refrigerated section of your grocery store. Besides canned or frozen premade pizza dough, you can give your next morning pie an exciting upgrade by using refrigerated biscuit dough. Simply coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and line it with refrigerated biscuits, pressing them together to form a uniform dough. After baking the dough three to five minutes shy of the suggested cooking time, you can add your favorite breakfast toppings and finish your biscuit-inspired pizza in the oven.
If you want to get even more creative, you may want to consider making mini breakfast pizzas using English muffins or individual-sized naan rounds. Toasted or untoasted, these convenient options are perfect for when you want to focus your attention on those perfectly soft scrambled eggs and breakfast meats. Whichever method you choose, just be sure to keep an eye on your eggs throughout the preparation process so they stay fluffy and soft atop your newly curated breakfast pie.