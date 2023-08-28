Upgrade Your Everyday Eggs And Make A Breakfast Pizza

While there may be 101 ways to cook an egg, have you ever considered using this delicious breakfast staple to make one of your favorite late-night meals? Pizza is one of those dishes that almost every food lover can appreciate. According to one 2022 survey conducted by Donatos via Swns Digital, 72% of 2,000 pizza aficionados claim they could eat this signature tomato pie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day for the foreseeable future. Instead of dressing every one of your future pizzas with the usual tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, you might want to get creative if you're planning on eating pizza for breakfast. Sure, a plate of hot scrambled eggs is always welcome, but think of how much more satisfying your morning meal would be atop a nice crusty layer of pizza dough.

The best part about making a homemade breakfast pizza is the many fun and creative ways you can make this dish your own. Instead of just cracking a few eggs onto the doughy rounds, why not use all your favorite breakfast sides, such as bacon, sausage, and cheese? As it turns out, there's more than one way to make a delicious egg-topped breakfast pizza.