The Type Of Sauce You Should Never Try Making In A Wok

While woks are most often associated with making a tasty stir-fry, these cookwares are actually quite versatile, and they can take the place of frying pans in many instances. However, there are certain sauces that you should avoid preparing in a wok if you want to be fully satisfied with the end result. When you're planning on whipping up classic eggs benedict with hollandaise or any other dish featuring a dairy-based sauce, woks are not recommended.

Woks are often made from cast iron or steel, much like other types of cookware you might find in the kitchen. However, they're usually much thinner, which means the material becomes extremely hot rather quickly. This is in contrast to the cooking methods required for most dairy sauces, which typically call for low and slow heating. Accordingly, employing a wok to make something like hollandaise, bechamel, or alfredo can significantly affect the texture of the finished sauce and potentially leave you a little dissatisfied with your culinary creation.