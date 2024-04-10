Why You Should Be Careful Cooking Acidic Food In Cast Iron

When it comes to reliable cookware, it's hard to beat good cast iron. A quality cast iron pan or casserole dish can remain in families for generations when properly cared for. However, although cast iron is a faithful kitchen companion, not all ingredients play nice with it. Take acidic foods, for example. There's a very good reason why cooking tomatoes in a cast iron skillet is not recommended.

Tomatoes, citrus juices, wine, and vinegar are all quite acidic, which can have an unwanted effect on cast iron. The high acid content of these and other foods can cause minuscule traces of metal to break loose and get in foods. Although such a small amount of metal isn't harmful to your health, it can leave food tinged with a metallic flavor. Also, it doesn't take long for metal leaching to occur, as you may notice unwanted flavors after just 30 minutes of cooking. This doesn't mean cast iron should never meet acidic ingredients, but that their interactions should be short and supervised.